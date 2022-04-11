A comedian who was targeted by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in 2020 over fake antifa events could owe more than $30,000 in attorneys' fees to the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
John Merrifield, whose fake antifa events in the summer of 2020 prompted a real police response, filed through his attorney a special motion to strike the lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court, the Third Court of Appeals and the Louisiana Supreme Court. His motion was denied by all three courts.
"The stakes are undoubtedly high on a Special Motion to Strike," wrote James Gibson and Michael Adley, who are representing LCG, in an April 7 memo in support of its motion for attorneys' fees. "The prevailing party is entitled to all reasonable attorney fees incurred. For LCG, a loss would not only mean that LCG's lawsuit was dismissed but that LCG would also be paying Merrifield's attorneys' fees. For Merrifield, a loss would mean that the suit would continue and he would have to pay LCG's attorneys' fees. Merrifield was fully aware of these stakes and the consequences of a loss when he filed his Special Motion to Strike. Merrifield, however, was confident in a victory. Perhaps that is why both Merrifield and his counsel relied more on snark and personal attacks than law."
Andrew Bizer, who is representing Merrifield, and Adley, the LCG attorney, appeared in front of 15th JDC Judge Thomas Frederick on Monday to discuss attorneys' fees in the case.
Adley said Merrifield owes $33,047.50 in attorneys' fees to LCG for 179.2 billable hours of work on the special motion to strike. Bizer said there's no way of knowing if that's reasonable because LCG failed to produce an invoice of billable hours. Adley argued that producing such a document to Merrifield and his attorney would reveal LCG's strategy in the case, which is ongoing.
"I guess I can get this through a public records request," Bizer said to the judge.
"It's public funds," Frederick said. "It shouldn't have to go there."
Frederick agreed that Bizer had no way of knowing if the attorneys' fees were reasonable without an invoice and asked to review LCG's record of billable hours. After perusing Adley's document for a few minutes, the judge said he found virtually nothing that revealed specific strategies.
"Without going through this with a fine-tooth comb, I don't see anything that's strategy," Frederick said.
Frederick ordered LCG's attorneys to redact any specific strategies in the billable hours and produce an invoice to Merrifield and Bizer before a hearing next month. Adley estimated that about one-third of the document would need to be redacted.
LCG's August 2020 lawsuit against Merrifield, a Lafayette native who lives in New York City, seeks an unspecified amount of money for damages of less than $75,000. Guillory said at the time he was suing Merrifield to recoup money after city-parish resources and tax dollars were spent in response to fake antifa events Merrifield posted about on social media.
"ANTIFA takes River Ranch" was the first of the satirical events Merrifield posted on his Facebook page "cajUUUn Memes" on July 4, 2020. The second was "ANTIFA Take Acadiana Mall," which he posted Aug. 26, 2020. Neither event took place, although police were present at both locations on the fake event dates because, the lawsuit states, armed counter protesters or antifa-inspired agitators might have shown up.
Before the event dates, local news media reported the Facebook posts were fake. Guillory also admitted the antifa events weren't real.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists.