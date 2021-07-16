A Lafayette jury convicted a federal inmate on Thursday for sending hoax letters filled with white powder to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
Clifton Lamar Dodd, 49, was found guilty on four counts of false information and hoaxes. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28 and he faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both, a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook said in a statement.
Investigators determined Dodd mailed four envelopes filled with a white powdery substance and notes reading, “MY BOSS MADE ME DO THIS,” to the U.S. Senate’s mail facility. The envelopes were investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police’s hazardous response unit who confirmed the powder was talcum powder, the release said.
Each letter was sent from the Federal Correctional Institute in Oakdale with a different inmate’s name listed in the return address. Investigators with U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI and the Federal Bureau of Prisons determined Dodd had sent one of the inmates threatening notes and bragged about having the inmate removed from the prison yard. Dodd’s fingerprint was found on one of the envelopes, the statement said.