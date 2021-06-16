Trial for two brothers accused of murdering Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard will proceed as scheduled on June 21, after a judge shot down a defense lawyer’s motion to withdraw from the case.

The lawyer, Kevin Boshea, said in his motion that he is “legally incapable” of defending his client, Shavis Toby, because of a last-minute discovery of “significant new evidence.”

Boshea said in court on Wednesday that the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office buried a previously undisclosed search warrant within 900 pages of discovery on June 8, less than two weeks before trial.

The search warrant was for a Youngsville residence that is technically in Vermilion Parish, and sheriff’s deputies in that parish jointly executed it with Lafayette deputies.

Prosecutors Alisa Gouthreaux and Roya Boustany said evidence involving multiple jurisdictions sometimes takes a long time to arrive in their possession. They said they turned the warrant over as soon as they received it.

Judge Royale Colbert denied Boshea’s motion to withdraw, along with his separate motion to suppress the evidence. Colbert noted the parties previously said they would be ready for a May 2020 trial date, about a year and a half after Broussard was killed.

Colbert’s denials prompted a courtroom outburst from Toby, who demanded more time for his lawyer to prepare. Sheriff’s deputies physically removed Toby to a back room.

Toby’s brother, Carlos Toby, sat quietly during the commotion. His lawyer, Todd Clemons, argued that such an outburst at trial could prejudice a jury against his client. But Colbert has already denied a motion to sever the defendants.

Both brothers were denied bond by the previous judge who handled the case, the now-retired Patrick Michot.

Broussard, known for his advocacy against gun violence, was shot to death in front of his child in October 2018. Prosecutors say the Toby brothers carried out the murder after Carlos Toby and Broussard fought in a nightclub.