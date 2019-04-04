A former Louisiana State Police trooper was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a scheme in which the former head of Knight Oil Tools tried to frame his brother on drug charges to gain control of the company
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge David Smith on Wednesday sentenced Corey Jackson, 54, to two years at hard labor and suspended both years, two years of probation and 160 hours of community service.
Jackson was indicted in 2015 for conspiring to commit bribery, possession of drugs and receiving proceeds from a criminal act. The allegations were said to be part of a scheme by Mark Knight to frame his brother, Bryan Knight, on drug charges so he could get control of the family's oilfield company.
Smith said in court Wednesday he believed a probated sentence was appropriate for Jackson since it was his first offense, he cooperated with investigators and he was unaware drugs were planted on Bryan Knight's vehicle. Jackson pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office for disseminating a government rap sheet to a private person.
Mark Knight was sentenced in January by Smith to four years hard labor, all of it suspended, after pleading no contest to corrupt influencing and public bribery. As part of a plea deal, the district attorney's office dropped racketeering charges. He was ordered to complete three years of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and forfeit $87,000.
Former Knight Oil Tools employee Russell Manuel and former Lafayette Parish deputy and Metro Narcotics Task Force member Jason Kinch also pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.
Manuel received no jail time. Kinch was sentenced to three years hard labor, suspended.