The Lafayette Parish courthouse on Buchanan Street will reopen Monday morning, but it won't be business as usual.
"It’s exciting to be able to go back to somewhat normalcy," Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said. "Going slow, being careful is how I want to start."
The courthouse, like most public buildings, has been closed for most purposes since mid-March when Gov. John Bel Edwards issued several executive orders shutting down businesses and ordering residents to stay home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Some operations of the courthouse continued with limited staff and public access, but most activities were curtailed.
That changes at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the three courthouses in the 15th Judicial District which includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes.
Those who have business in the Lafayette Parish courthouse next week will be directed to one of two tents on the lawn where chairs will be placed 6 feet apart for social distancing compliance. Before entering the courthouse, everyone must answer questions about their health and must wear a mask. Only two people will be allowed in an elevator at one time.
"All this has to be choreographed," Perret said.
The door to the clerk's office will be propped open and clerks wearing masks and gloves will assist visitors who need to file paperwork.
Since mid-March, residents have been directed to the St. Martin and St. Landry Parish courthouses for marriage licenses, issued by appointment, Perret said. Starting Monday, the Lafayette Parish clerk's office will begin issuing marriage licenses again, but only one of the two seeking the license should appear in person.
Lafayette won't be issuing passports, birth certificates or death certificates next week, Perret said, but may resume in June.
Only half of the clerk's approximately 125 employees will report to work next week as Perret slowly integrates people back into the building. The district court judges and district attorney's office will only see visitors by appointment, he said.
Anyone who was summoned to court on May 18 or later is required to appear in court, Chief Judge Marilyn Castle said.
Lafayette City Court also reopens Monday morning, Judge Doug Saloom said, with similar restrictions. Masks are required and limited people are allowed in the building at one time. Tents will be set up outside for those waiting for a court appearance, he said.