Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC.
In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Francisco is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He’s accused of a Christmas Eve 2018 shooting near Cheneyville, which court documents state involved an alleged outstanding drug debt.
On Wednesday, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office successfully submitted into evidence two statements that Francisco gave to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 16, 2019, about the shooting. His attorney, Tiffany Sanders, argued that they should not be allowed in because, while he was read his Miranda rights and said he understood them, a companion form where he signed them away did not have two witness signatures.
Judge Greg Beard allowed the statements in because the rights were still read and there was a transcript of the interviews with Francisco, as well as him verbally saying he understood his rights, to prove it.
The district attorney’s office was also able to submit into evidence a prior conviction for attempted second-degree murder that happened in Avoyelles Parish. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2007 upwards of 20 times.
Francisco is believed to be the last person to have seen Goodie alive. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Missouri on March 25 and was extradited back to Louisiana, according to an extradition order by Buchanan County Court.
He has been held without bond since his extradition.
Goodie was last seen on traffic cameras March 11 north of Dallas. According to a Facebook post by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shared updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. She remains missing, but her vehicle, a black 2012 Audi Q5, was found in April by the police in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On May 3, Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.