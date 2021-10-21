That was a costly ride.
A Lafayette man earned 24 months in prison for stealing an FBI vehicle.
Timothy Brian King, 34, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. An FBI spokesperson said prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
An issued FBI statement said King and a second man were seen on video surveillance in the FBI Lafayette Resident Agency parking lot at 3 a.m. Feb. 22. Two men had been seen the previous Friday looking at the car; they left the lot that day in a vehicle with no plates.
A news release said the suspect vehicle was recovered in the possession of King’s girlfriend, who said King had loaned her the car. Inside the vehicle, they found an FBI laptop and FBI registration for the vehicle. Later, an FBI communications radio was recovered from King’s apartment.
The stolen vehicle was recovered on Johnston Street.