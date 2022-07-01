A whistleblower who sued the city of Broussard recently received a $15,000 settlement over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation by the city's former police chief.
Taylor Jones, a former Broussard officer, received $8,500 in backpay and $6,500 for personal injury damages, according to a settlement agreement finalized last month. The city of Broussard also paid $10,000 to Jones' attorney, Lee Durio.
Jones filed the sexual harassment lawsuit in October 2021 in the 15th Judicial District Court. The complaint outlined that the city of Broussard was negligent by:
- failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual harassment
- failing to protect its employees from sexual harassment
- failing to properly vet its employees
- failing to properly train employees on sexual harassment and how to report the same
- failing to properly supervise its employees
- breaching its duty to provide a safe environment for employees
The case was later heard by a federal judge in Louisiana's Western District Court before the parties ultimately settled the dispute. Jones signed the settlement agreement in May, and Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque signed it in June.
Ryan Savoie, another former officer who sued the city, voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit earlier this year. No settlement was paid in that case.
Jones' allegations were first made public in an April 2021 Acadiana Advocate article, in which Jones said he was sexually harassed by former Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou while employed at the department from September 2019 through March 2021.
Claims made in Jones' lawsuit echo those outlined in The Advocate's story, many of which were also supported by screenshots that show text and Snapchat exchanges between Jones and Decou.
The lawsuit alleged that Decou sent unwelcome, inappropriate and sexual images during normal work hours to Jones. Among those included "a photograph of himself where it could clearly be seen that Decou was naked" and "the camera was positioned below his belly button but right above his genitals." When Jones did not respond to the message, Decou allegedly messaged again asking if Jones was "gonna send scandalous pics sometime?"
Jones said he repeatedly turned down Decou's sexually suggestive messages and formally complained about the behavior while employed with the police department. When he resigned in March 2021, Jones said he also left a packet with the mayor's office that detailed the sexual harassment and included screenshots as evidence.
After publication of The Advocate's story in mid-April 2021, the city of Broussard announced it had been investigating the allegations since Jones resigned on March 29, 2021.
Decou ultimately resigned from the elected position he had held for 20 years, and the Broussard City Council unanimously voted to fire his assistant police chief, Chris Galvez, for failing to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the department.
Vance Olivier, a longtime employee of the Lafayette Police Department, has since been appointed the city's interim police chief along with assistant chief Tony Ashy, a veteran of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Olivier is expected to campaign for the permanent office, which will be decided during the regular election this fall.