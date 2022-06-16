A man was convicted on attempted murder after a jury found him guilty of shooting his stepdaughter in the head after an argument at a Morgan City residence in May 2020, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.
District Attorney Bo Duhé said in a statement Troy Watson was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder on June 9 following a jury trial.
On May 21, 2020 officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to an argument between Watson and his stepdaughter, separating him from the victim. Hours later, Watson entered the room where his stepdaughter was lying in bed with her young child and shot her point blank in the forehead.
The woman survived after spending 40 days in the hospital. Watson later admitted to the shooting and told investigators he test fired the gun in advance to ensure it was working, Duhé said.
Watson’s potential sentence is between 10 and 50 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. His sentencing is scheduled Aug. 23 before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Keith R.J. Comeaux, the district attorney’s statement said.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Colwart and Brady Holtzlcaw, and investigated by the Morgan City Police Department.