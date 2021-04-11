A Youngsville man was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in his sister’s 2018 murder and was turned over to the Louisiana Department of Health for treatment in March.
James Malloy, 32, was remanded to the legal custody of the Louisiana Department of Health on March 4, after nearly a year in pretrial commitment at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson. Officials at the state psychiatric hospital completed a forensic competency evaluation in August and determined Malloy’s “poverty of thought” and “tangential and vague thinking” would interfere with his ability to effectively communicate with his attorney, resolve disagreements, and follow and understand court proceedings.
“Mr. Malloy has been at the hospital for a total of six months. While some of the psychiatric symptoms have responded to treatment, others have not. It is our opinion that Mr. Malloy is unlikely to become competent to proceed to trial within the foreseeable future,” the report said.
A psychiatric evaluation prior to Malloy’s pretrial commitment by Dr. Lyle LeCorgne noted Malloy claimed not to have memory of his sister’s murder, suffered suspiciousness and anger in his relationships, and “reported experiencing visual and auditory hallucinations for the past 10 years both inside and outside of his head in the form of peripheral shadows that intend to harm him.”
In a separate evaluation, Dr. Sarah DeLand reported Malloy suffered from paranoia and “sometimes worried about the food being poisoned and about other people.” DeLand noted he had received mental health treatment throughout his life, including hospitalizations in Baton Rouge, Alexandria and Shreveport. She diagnosed him as having schizoaffective disorder.
Malloy had been awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his sister, 35-year-old Libby Nicole Malloy, on Nov. 13, 2018. Youngsville police officers responded to their residence in the 100 block of Vermilion Circle at 11:47 p.m. after a witness arrived at the home and “found blood everywhere” and could not locate James Malloy, the incident report said.
Officers were advised by a family member that James Malloy suffered from schizophrenia. They found “blood on the walls of the residence” and eventually located Libby Malloy’s body in a bedroom underneath clothes and a bed comforter.
“It appeared the victim was murdered by her brother, who she had taken in a few days’ prior upon his release from a mental institution. The victim’s cause of death was attributed to the multiple stab wounds to her body,” the incident report said.
Malloy fled the home before officers arrived but was later found naked in a neighbor’s shed and was taken into custody, the report said.