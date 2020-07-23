ACA.qualifying.01.072420
A candidate fills out paperwork to qualify for the upcoming election on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Parish Courthouse in downtown Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Before noon Thursday, Congressman Clay Higgins of Lafayette picked up a second challenger in his bid for re-election to the 3rd Congressional District and a fourth candidate qualified to fun for Lafayette City Marshal.

Brandon Leleux, a Libertarian from Lake Charles, joined Democrat "Rob" Anderson of Sulphur in trying to unseat the controversial Higgins, a Republican first elected to the seat in 2017.

Meanwhile, John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, a Democrat, became the fourth candidate to qualify for Lafayette City Marshal. On Wednesday, Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican; Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican; and "Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party, all qualified.

Despite repeated assertions that he will run for re-election despite his legal problems, halfway through qualifying suspended City Marshal Brian Pope had not qualified. Qualifying continues through Friday.

Pope was suspended in October 2018 after a jury found him guilty of malfeasance in office. He recently lost his appeal, but is allowed to run for re-election until he reaches the end of the appeals process, which is the state supreme court. Additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope.

The following are candidates who qualified to be on the Lafayette Parish ballot as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday: 

U.S. Senate

John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party

Reno Daret III of Metairie, no party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, Democrat

David Knight of New Orleans, Democrat

Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Democrat

Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat

Aaron Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian

Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans, Democrat

U.S. Congress, 3rd District

"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat

Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Republican

Brandon Leleux of Lake Charles, Libertarian

Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A

"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division B

Travis Broussard of Broussard, Democrat

Valerie Gotch Garrett of Lafayette, Democrat

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division D

Royal Colbert of Lafayette, Democrat

Amanda Martin of Lafayette, Democrat

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E

Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H

David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I

Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K

Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican

Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican

Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L

Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M

George Knox of Lafayette, Republican

Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican

Susan Theall of Lafayette, Republican

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District

Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A

Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party

Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B

Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Marshal

Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican

Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican

"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party

John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 1

Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat

Kelly Clause Sonnier of Scott, Independent

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4

Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent

Justice of the Peace, Ward 5

Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 6

Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican

Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 7

Donald "Don" Garber of Lafayette, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 8

Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 9

Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican

Constable, Ward 1

Judy Menard of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 2

Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat

Constable, Ward 5

Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican

Constable, Ward 6

Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican

Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican

Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican

Constable, Ward 7

Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican

Constable, Ward 8

Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 9

Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican

Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican

