Before noon Thursday, Congressman Clay Higgins of Lafayette picked up a second challenger in his bid for re-election to the 3rd Congressional District and a fourth candidate qualified to fun for Lafayette City Marshal.
Brandon Leleux, a Libertarian from Lake Charles, joined Democrat "Rob" Anderson of Sulphur in trying to unseat the controversial Higgins, a Republican first elected to the seat in 2017.
Meanwhile, John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, a Democrat, became the fourth candidate to qualify for Lafayette City Marshal. On Wednesday, Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican; Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican; and "Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party, all qualified.
Despite repeated assertions that he will run for re-election despite his legal problems, halfway through qualifying suspended City Marshal Brian Pope had not qualified. Qualifying continues through Friday.
Pope was suspended in October 2018 after a jury found him guilty of malfeasance in office. He recently lost his appeal, but is allowed to run for re-election until he reaches the end of the appeals process, which is the state supreme court. Additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope.
The following are candidates who qualified to be on the Lafayette Parish ballot as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday:
U.S. Senate
John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party
Reno Daret III of Metairie, no party
Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, Democrat
David Knight of New Orleans, Democrat
Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Democrat
Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat
Aaron Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian
Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans, Democrat
U.S. Congress, 3rd District
"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat
Clay Higgins of Lafayette, Republican
Brandon Leleux of Lake Charles, Libertarian
Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A
"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division B
Travis Broussard of Broussard, Democrat
Valerie Gotch Garrett of Lafayette, Democrat
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES1, Division D
Royal Colbert of Lafayette, Democrat
Amanda Martin of Lafayette, Democrat
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E
Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H
David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I
Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K
Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican
Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican
Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L
Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M
George Knox of Lafayette, Republican
Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican
Susan Theall of Lafayette, Republican
District Attorney, 15th Judicial District
Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A
Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party
Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B
Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Marshal
Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican
Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican
"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party
John Trahan Jr. of Lafayette, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 1
Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat
Kelly Clause Sonnier of Scott, Independent
Justice of the Peace, Ward 2
Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4
Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent
Justice of the Peace, Ward 5
Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 6
Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican
Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Donald "Don" Garber of Lafayette, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 8
Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 9
Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican
Constable, Ward 1
Judy Menard of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 2
Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat
Constable, Ward 5
Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican
Constable, Ward 6
Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican
Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican
Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican
Constable, Ward 7
Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican
Constable, Ward 8
Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 9
Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican
Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican