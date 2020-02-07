The March felony trial date for suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope has been delayed.
The trial was scheduled to begin in September, but was pushed back to December , then was reset for March. This week, both the prosecution and defense, according to court records, agreed to delay the trial again. Neither was prepared to move forward because of motions filed recently by Pope's attorney. A new trial date has not been set.
Pope faces 19 felony charges of malfeasance in office. Seventeen of them are for accepting about $85,000 in fines and court fees in 2018 to supplement his salary despite a Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinion advising the money should be deposited into the marshal's office account. Two others are related to reimbursements in 2018 for travel on official business which he deposited in his personal account instead of in the city marshal's office account.
Pope's attorney, Brett Grayson of Lafayette, filed several motions in January, which Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney responded to this week in court filings.
In response to Grayson's request for a change of venue because he argues pretrial publicity will make it difficult to seat an impartial jury, Haney said the motion is premature. A decision should be made after attempting to seat a jury.
Grayson also wants the district attorney's office to recuse itself from prosecuting the case. Haney called Grayson's motion to disclose a "fishing expedition" for evidence the defense needs to file a motion to recuse. The burden of proof, Haney wrote, is on the defense, which is asking the district attorney's office to do its work.
Other documents and items requested by Grayson in recent motions either were already delivered to the defense, Haney wrote, or cannot be disclosed, such as grand jury records.
Pope stands convicted of three felony malfeasance in office charges. A grand jury in October 2018 convicted him of the charges, along with a perjury charge. Judge David Smith dismissed the perjury conviction in June 2019 and sentenced Pope to three years in jail on each conviction, dropping all but one year.
Pope remains free while appealing the convictions. Haney is appealing Smith's decision to drop the perjury conviction.