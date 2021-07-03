That it was the day before a holiday weekend meant little to those in Judge Royale Colbert's 15th Judicial District courtroom on Friday. Most of them would return Saturday morning for closing arguments in the two-defendant murder trial over the October 2018 death of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.
State and defense attorneys squabbled frequently Friday — pausing proceedings three times to speak to the judge in private within the first 20 minutes of the day — as the end of the two-week trial neared.
During one quibble, state prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux told defense attorney Kevin Boshea, who is representing Shavis Toby, that they come from different places. Boshea fired back, "different planets."
"The comments flying between y'all is rising from asinine to just plain juvenile," Colbert said, wearing the expression of a parent who is equal parts amused and annoyed by bickering siblings.
Friday also included one of the trial's most emotional moments as the jury watched a 12-minute police interview with the 4-year-old who witnessed Broussard's murder.
The recorded interview began at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 14, 2018, about two hours after Broussard was ambushed as he stepped out of the truck where his girlfriend's son would remain, unharmed, until deputies arrived on scene. A small, dark interview room at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office illuminated on screens visible to both the jury and the gallery as Det. Anthony Hansberry and the child entered. The Acadiana Advocate is not naming the boy who witnessed the violent crime.
The soft-spoken child asked the detective if he rode a motorcycle in a parade. Hansberry said he didn't that year but he might one day.
Hansberry asked the boy questions about a birthday party he had attended with his family earlier in the day. The boy said he ate a hot dog and nachos and only went on an inflatable slide one time because he was afraid. He told the detective he went to the party with his mom and siblings.
When asked if each sibling was older or younger, he said, "I'm the baby."
Hansberry told the boy, who was nearing his fifth birthday at the time, that he didn't look like a baby and might one day be taller than the detective.
When asked who he left the birthday party with, the child said "Brandon." A moment later, he added: "He dead?"
Broussard's mother left the courtroom in tears at those words, followed by a few other family members. Her guttural sobs could be heard in the courtroom as the videoed interview continued playing. At least one juror wiped away a tear.
The detective told the boy his mom would talk to him about what happened. Hansberry continued gently asking the 4-year-old about what he witnessed. The boy said he saw "the robber" running after Broussard was shot.
At that point in the interview, defense attorney Todd Clemons, representing Carlos Toby, stopped the video. Prior to playing it, Clemons had been asking Hansberry on the witness stand whether the boy had used the word "robber" to describe the person who shot Broussard.
State prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux played the remainder of the videoed interview during cross-examination.
When Hansberry asked the boy what the suspect looked like, the child said the person was Black. Hansberry asked the boy what parts of the suspect were black and told the child he could point to body parts to indicate what he saw.
"Oh, he was black on everything," the boy said.
The boy could not say for certain if he saw a man or a woman and did not reveal any other details about the suspect during the interview. After the boy shared a fragmented story about hearing two shots before Broussard was on the ground and in the hospital, Hansberry asked the boy how he felt at that moment.
"Bad," the child said.
Hansberry told him it would get better and that he was a "very brave little man."
The interview ended at 1:25 a.m., and as the detective and the child walked out, the small room on the courtroom screens became dark once more.
Gothreaux asked Hansberry on the witness stand if anything had been taken from Broussard on the night of the homicide. Like other officers who have testified earlier in the trial, Hansberry said nothing was missing to indicate this was a robbery.
Later on Friday, Clemons would ask former sheriff's deputy Kasey Boudreaux on the witness stand to spell the word "robber" after the courtroom heard the 4-year-old say, "The robber shot him when he got down" in bodycam footage from the crime scene.
"Is he serious?" Boudreaux asked the judge before turning back to Clemons and saying, "r-o-b-b-e-r."
Brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby have been jailed without bond since their November 2018 arrests in connection to Broussard's death. They were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Gothreaux and Roya Boustany, the other state prosecutor on the case, say that Carlos Toby was the thinker and Shavis Toby was the actor who carried out the October 2018 shooting in retaliation for a nightclub fight between Carlos Toby and Broussard two weeks prior.
Clemons and Boshea, representing Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby, respectively, say their clients aren't behind Broussard's murder. They've argued that the state's evidence is circumstantial, pointing out inconsistencies in witness testimonies and questioning law enforcement on their investigative techniques. They've also pointed out that early witness statements indicated a tall, thin man was seen running from the crime scene when each of the Toby brothers is under 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.
On Friday, Clemons and Boshea continued to point out typos in law enforcement reports, question why several stretches of bodycam footage for multiple officers was muted, and probe about crime scene security and the evidence recovered.
Boustany asked the same blunt question to the defense's law enforcement witnesses during cross-examination Friday: Did you plant a glove tip at the scene with Shavis Toby's DNA on it?
The answer — no — was the same each time.
Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous verdict for each brother.
Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected last week to hear the case. An alternate will fill in for one juror, who was excused from her duties Wednesday evening due to a medical emergency.
The trial, which began June 21, is expected to continue Saturday with closing statements and deliberation.