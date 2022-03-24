A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Thursday returned a second-degree murder indictment against Lawrence Lynell Hunter.
Hunter, 24, is accused of killing 33-year-old Devin Johnson on Sept. 25 in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found Johnson unresponsive at the scene and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The grand jury also returned a second-degree murder indictment against 36-year-old Celia Ame Derousselle in the death of Christopher Williams.
Williams, 36, was found shot to death Sept. 17 inside a crashed vehicle in the 200 block of Seafood Lane. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said evidence suggested Williams was killed during a drug deal and robbery.
Derousselle was also indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and posession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Three other suspects were arrested in Williams' death: 20-year-old Lason Edmond on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, 34-year-old Brian Derousselle on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice and a 17-year-old on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
In January, Edmond was indicted for second-degree murder in Williams' death. He is also charged with attempted first-degree murder of another victim and attempting to rob Williams.
Court records show Brian Derousselle has not been formally charged in Williams' death.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments:
- Yathaniel George for committing first degree rape on on April 7,2018
- Rahiem Isadore for attempting to commit second-degree murder of Kentrevon Davonta Gallien on Oct. 9, 2020.