A trial date has been set for a discrimination case against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal, who allegedly rescinded a job offer from a man after learning he has HIV.
Judge Michael Juneau denied a motion to issue liability during a Thursday morning court appearance, but the judge made it clear his decision wasn't because of the discrimination case's merit. It's because Ackal recently made himself available to provide a deposition for the case after three years of being medically unable to, according to the sheriff's attorney, Edward Barousse.
"You got your work cut out for you, Mr. Barousse," the judge told Ackal's lawyer. "You really do."
William "Liam" Pierce applied for a position as a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office in 2012, completed the background check and was approved by the hiring board, according to the lawsuit. Pierce was offered the job and completed the medical examination, but upon learning that Pierce was HIV positive, the sheriff's office rescinded the job offer, the lawsuit says.
"In our view, there really aren't any facts to which the sheriff could testify that would change the outcome of this case," said Scott Schoettes, the attorney representing Pierce. "Regardless of why, exactly, he did what he did, the fact is they signed off on an offer to this person and either failed to properly investigate his background, or indeed, as we believe, discriminated against him based on his HIV status and refused to provide him with this job after learning he is HIV positive."
Pierce filed a charge of discrimination under the ADA with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC determined probable cause in 2016, and Pierce filed a discrimination lawsuit against Ackal and the sheriff's office in October 2017.
"We're disappointed that everything has been drug out after this situation," Pierce said. "It's time to make things right. It's just been drug out for quite a while now."
The sheriff's office is arguing that the job offer was rescinded because it learned of disciplinary actions against Pierce during previous employment. Pierce disclosed the information in writing on his job application and orally during job interviews, according to the lawsuit.
"I think the sheriff's testimony is key to the case," Barousse said after Thursday's court appearance. "In the past, he's not always been well. It seems that the judge agreed."
When asked if it was just a coincidence that Ackal was only made available for deposition two weeks before Thursday's court appearance, Barousse was elusive.
"I think I'll demur on that," he said.
His response was similar when asked what he thought of the judge's candid comments to him about the difficult case ahead of the defense.
"I'll demur to that as well," Barousse said.
The case is set to go to trial Jan. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. A pre-trial court appearance is set for Dec. 18.