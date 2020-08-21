A Louisiana appeals court issued an opinion Wednesday in favor of a business operating at Lake Martin that has sparked controversy and contributed to public access problems at the state-owned body of water.
The five-judge panel of the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles agreed with a district court's ruling that a swamp tour business could continue operating on the shore of Lake Martin, even though zoning ordinance prohibits it.
In a ruling issued Wednesday, Judges Candyce G. Perret, Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux and Elizabeth A. Pickett wrote that Bryan Champagne obtained the necessary permits and approval from St. Martin Parish authorities before building and expanding his boat tour business on the lake side of the levee surrounding Lake Martin. Their ruling affirmed the lower court's decision to deny St. Martin Parish's injunction lawsuit.
"Under the facts of this case, Appellees relied in good faith, to their detriment, on the permits issued by the parish and have incurred expense as a result," Perret wrote. "Thus, Appellees have acquired a vested right. We find no manifest error in the trial court’s judgment dismissing St. Martin Parish Government’s petition for injunction."
In a dissenting opinion also published as part of Wednesday's 59-page ruling, Judges John E. Conery and Van H. Kyzar laid out their support for the injunction lawsuit, calling out the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for not intervening to preserve the body of water the office is tasked with maintaining.
"How was this allowed to happen?" Conery wrote. "The record is silent as to why the LDWF has not acted independently and/or intervened to stop Mr. Champagne's commercialization of this ecologically significant State owned and/or managed preserve.
"The record is also silent as to how Mr. Champagne was able to construct a building, with public restrooms, wharfs, decks, docks and boat slips on Lake Martin without appropriate permits from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. From pictures in evidence and Mr. Champagne’s public website, Mr. Champagne also appears to have a fuel tank on site from which he can provide fuel to his tour boats. The record likewise does not show where or how effluent and wastewater from his public restroom(s) are handled."
The two opposing opinions demonstrate the complicated picture of what has unfolded at Lake Martin in recent years.
Things have only gotten murkier in the past year, when the lower court's ruling in favor of the business created uncertainty about public access to the state lake via the private properties that surround it.
In an April 2019 decision, 16th District Court Judge Keith Comeaux ruled in favor of Champagne's business remaining on the shore of the lake, saying the man's rights would be violated if the operation was shut down, and calling the zoning ordinance in question "poor at best."
The St. Martin Parish Council unanimously agreed in May 2019 to appeal the ruling, saying local government had an obligation under the Louisiana constitution to protect the wildlife preserve and public access to the lake.
A three-judge panel of the state appeals court heard arguments Jan. 7 on the district judge's ruling. About five months later, the case went before a five-judge panel of the appeals court.
The basic situation behind the lawsuit: The property surrounding Lake Martin is zoned only for portable business operations. Champagne, who also operated a portable swamp tour business at one time, obtained the necessary permits and established a permanent structure on the lake that has grown over the years.
During the January hearing, St. Martin Parish Attorney Allan Durand argued that permits erroneously issued to Champagne for commercial operations at Lake Martin should be revoked. He said Champagne had the right to monetary compensation for losses caused by the error, but the parish has an obligation to protect the sanctity of Lake Martin.
Michael Adley, who argued on behalf of Champagne's businesses, said this wasn't a one-time permitting mistake. Multiple permits over multiple years were approved by multiple governing authorities. There didn't seem to be a problem until activists known as the Friends of Lake Martin pushed the parish government to take action against the business owner.
Things have gotten even messier at Lake Martin in the year since the lower court's ruling.
Parish and state leaders have argued that they cannot keep up with or make improvements to the land surrounding the lake because taxpayer dollars cannot be spent on private land.
Meanwhile, private landowners closed the public boat launch on their property at the end of February for fear of lawsuits that could result from those who access the lake using the ramp. That action hasn't just restricted public access to the lake for recreational purposes. It's also effectively ended all boat tour operations aside from those happening at Champagne's business and has restricted the state's access to the lake for water testing and upkeep.
Since the February closure, the landowners have said that they plan to fix the boat launch and reopen it as a business operation, charging users $8 to $10 to access the lake. Parish President Chester Cedars, who had been trying to negotiate with the landowners, has since discussed the possibility of constructing a new boat launch on another private property on the shore of the lake.
The appeals court decision can go before the Louisiana Supreme Court, although the state's highest court can choose not to hear the case.