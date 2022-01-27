Juveniles as young as 15 years old who commit violent crimes in Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes will be prosecuted as adults and subject to penalties that adults face for crimes like murder.
Don Landry, district attorney for the 15th Judicial District that includes the three parishes, announced the Violent Juvenile Crime Initiative in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"The juveniles in our community apparently believe it's acceptable to make guns and violent crime an everyday occurrence," Landry said. His office, he added, will aggressively prosecute 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds as adults if they commit violent crimes including murder and armed robbery.
The District Attorney's Office also may file motions to try 14-year-olds as adults in some cases involving violent crime, Assistant District Attorney Chris Landry said.
Louisiana Children's Code Article 305 allows district attorneys to prosecute juveniles as adults for murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery with a firearm.
When convicted as a juvenile, a teen as old as 17 is released from juvenile detention at age 21, even if they were convicted of first-degree murder. Under the new initiative, Landry said, they can face 99 years in jail as an adult.
The teens can be treated as adults for bail-related issues and they may be ordered housed in adult detention facilities like the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The cases of two juveniles, one accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery and the other of armed robbery, were presented Wednesday to a grand jury as adults and both were indicted, Landry said. The first, Cartel Derouselle, if convicted, could face life at hard labor. The second, Travontae White, could face 10-99 years at hard labor. Both were 17 when the incidents took place.
"Juveniles and guns do not go together," Landry said.
Since July 1, 2020, Landry said, juveniles in Lafayette Parish have committed nine first- and second-degree murders. Four were committed by 17-year-olds, four by 16-year-olds and one by a 15-year-old. Juveniles also committed 13 aggravated assaults with a firearm in Lafayette Parish and 22 rapes.
One murder not included in that statistic occurred in January 2020 when Matthew Carter, a 17-year-old senior at Comeaux High, was shot while sitting in his car during an apparent attempted robbery. Two teens, 13 and 14 years old, were charged with first-degree murder after Carter died.
Because they were tried as juveniles, Landry said the law prohibits him from releasing details about the case. All he can say it the case is resolved. If the teens were convicted, they will be free at 21 years old.
That will change if teens 15 and older are tried as adults. The records should be public at least once the cases are resolved.
One of the most difficult parts of the job, Landry and his assistants said, is talking to parents of the victims of violent crime who are facing the heartbreak of losing a son or daughter.
"I just looked at the statistics and heard the public outcry," Landry said as the reason for launching this 2022 initiative.
Part of Landry's initiative is for his assistant district attorneys and others to reach out to community leaders in schools and churches and to visit schools to spread the message to teens that they will destroy their lives and futures if they commit violent crimes.
"It's not about locking people up and throwing away the key," Joseph Prejean, who works in the District Attorney's Office, said. He said young minds need to be developed and the teens need motivation and to be taught how to make good choices.
"We want to end this problem and we want to save these juveniles," Landry said.