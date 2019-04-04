Two teens have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Dec. 5, 2017, death of a Comeaux High School student.
Da’Ni’Cea Maze, 17, was killed in front of his home on Pillette Drive in Lafayette Parish.
Gabriel Breaux and Demonte Prier were charged with first-degree murder.
On March 21, Breaux pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Keith Stutes. On April 1, Prier pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The two will be sentenced as a later date following a pre-sentence investigation. They each face up to 40 years at hard labor.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Roya S. Boustany. Detective Marion Borel with the Lafayette Police Department investigated. Judge Patrick Michot presided over the matter.