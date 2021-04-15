Janet Irvin, who was arrested in February in connection with the Quawan "Bobby" Charles case, has bonded out of jail, KATC reports.

An Iberia Parish judge on Tuesday reduced the bond set for a Irvin, who was booked Feb. 9 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failure to report a missing child.

At the time of her initial arrest, Irvin's bond was set at $300,000 for the failure to report charge and $100,000 for the contributing charge.

According to court documents, 16th Judicial District Judge Anthony Seleme reduced Irvin's bond to $15,000 for the contributing to delinquency of minor charge, and $75,000 for failure to report a missing child.

Irvin is required to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim's family following her release from jail.

Charles' family says the teenager left with Irvin he disappeared from his father's Baldwin home on Oct. 30.

Charles' body was found Nov. 3 in a drainage ditch sugar cane field near the Village of Loreauville in Iberia Parish.

An autopsy found that Charles had drugs in his system and had drowned.