A Lafayette police officer’s termination was again overturned Wednesday after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed an earlier decision from the Lafayette district court and ordered the case reheard.
The case centers around former Lafayette Police Department officer Jeremy Robert.
In April 2020, Robert “hog tied” a woman while responding to a domestic call. The woman was kicking and banging her head inside his police unit, so Robert pulled the woman out of his unit and connected her leg shackles to her handcuffs, a move that violates department policy. The woman hit her head during the incident.
Robert was suspended for one day in response.
He filed to appeal the suspension, but before the appeal was heard, Mayor-President Josh Guillory intervened and fired Robert in July 2020. The Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board later overturned Guillory’s termination, arguing it wasn’t appropriate for Guillory to step in with a second punishment.
Board members said they were concerned Guillory’s actions would scare other officers away from exercising their appeal rights. The decision was made without hearing witness testimony or reviewing all available evidence, the appellate court opinion said.
Lafayette Consolidated Government brought the case to district court to have Robert’s termination reinstated. Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Kristian Earles decided in July 2021 that the Fire and Police Civil Service Board didn’t allow LCG to present evidence and a full case and reinstated Robert’s termination.
Robert’s attorney, Allyson Melancon, sought the appellate court’s opinion in March.
A three-judge panel with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal agreed the Fire and Police Civil Service Board made a mistake and should have heard the entire case with evidence, but that reinstating Robert’s termination wasn’t the correct solution.
“Both LCG and Officer Robert should have an opportunity to present their full case to the Civil Service Board. Thus, we find the proper remedy in this case is to remand to the Civil Service Board for a full hearing for it to determine, in the first instance, if Officer Robert’s termination was in good faith for cause,” the opinion said.
The three appellate judges who issued the writ were Judges Elizabeth Pickett, Billy Howard Ezell and D. Kent Savoie. The case will now go back to the Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
Lafayette Consolidated Government was made responsible for the $2,964.30 cost of the appeal.