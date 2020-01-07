State appeals court judges heard arguments Tuesday on a district judge's ruling in favor of a swamp tour business that continues to operate at Lake Martin, even though it violates a parish zoning ordinance that activists say protects wildlife and public access to the lake.
In an April decision, 16th District Court Judge Keith Comeaux ruled in favor of Bryan Champagne's businesses remaining on the shore of the lake, saying the man's rights would be violated if the operation was shut down, and calling the zoning ordinance in question "poor at best."
The St. Martin Parish Council unanimously agreed in May to appeal the ruling, saying local government had an obligation under the Louisiana constitution to protect the wildlife preserve.
A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles heard arguments Tuesday but did not render a decision.
Based on Judge John Conery's questions and statements during the hearing, it appears he might support the parish's argument that its permit errors and unclear zoning ordinance don't give Champagne the right to continue business operations at the lake.
It could take a month or more before the judges' decision is published.
"There's no way to tell how it went," said St. Martin Parish Attorney Allan Durand afterward. "This is a tough case. This is a really tough case."
Champagne's attorney declined to comment following the hearing.
The basic problem is this: The property surrounding Lake Martin on Rookery Road is zoned only for portable business operations. Champagne, who also operated a portable business at one time, obtained the necessary permits and established a permanent structure on the lake that has grown over the years.
Durand argued on behalf of the parish that permits erroneously issued to Champagne for commercial operations at Lake Martin should be revoked. He said Champagne had the right to monetary compensation for losses caused by the error, but the parish has an obligation to protect the sanctity of Lake Martin.
Michael Adley, who argued on behalf of Champagne's businesses, said this wasn't a one-time permitting mistake. Multiple permits over multiple years were approved by multiple governing authorities. There didn't seem to be a problem until activists known as the Friends of Lake Martin pushed the parish government to take action against the business owner.
The activists said Champagne's business blocked off public access to the lake and could be harmful to the environment.
Conery questioned Champagne's attorney as he argued that the district court ruled the parish ordinance prohibiting permanent businesses on the lake invalid.
"I'm just — I'm not sure if there's any basis in the record to support your statement that the trial court ruled the ordinance was unenforceable, per se," Conery told Adley.
Adley pointed to a missing map at the clerk of court's office as a problem with the parish's argument against the business, but Durand countered that the map played no part in the permitting errors that took place.
"Basically, you're saying the ordinance says 500 feet from Rookery Road?" Conery asked Durand. "(Champagne) knows where Rookery Road is. He knows what a tape measure is. He doesn't need a map to tell him what property is zoned and what property isn't."
Judges Candyce Perret and Van Kyzar did not address the attorneys during the hearing.
About a dozen members of the Friends of Lake Martin attended the hearing.