Two men from Jennings have been sentenced in federal court on related to drugs and firearms.
Eric Lawaun Alexander, 38, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., to six-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Cain also sentenced Alexander to a three-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison. Alexander pleaded guilty to these charges on Sept. 10.
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy stopped Eric Alexander’s vehicle for a traffic violation, according to court documents. During the stop, Alexander attempted to flee from law enforcement, but was apprehended and consented to a search of his vehicle. Officers found a loaded Glock 21 underneath the driver’s seat and 26.29 grams of methamphetamine in the center console.
Alexander has prior felony convictions in the 31st Judicial District Court in Jennings for possession of Alprazolam, distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of cocaine.
On Wednesday, Cain sentenced Ronnie E. Prudhomme, 30, 13 years, 4 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Prudhomme also pleaded guilty on Sept. 10.
A Louisiana State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on Ronnie Prudhomme’s vehicle on Jan. 28 after observing a traffic violation on Interstate 10, according to court documents. After the traffic stop was initiated, the defendant attempted to flee, which led to a vehicular pursuit and eventual arrest of Prudhomme. During the pursuit, the trooper observed Prudhomme dumping large amounts of a substance out of plastic bags onto the highway. When Prudhomme reached an intersection, he brought his vehicle to a stop after seeing State Police troopers and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office units positioned along the roadway. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 176.2 grams of pure methamphetamine, 176 grams of Alprazolam, and $110,981. Prudhomme was in possession of $3,021 in his pockets, $8,000 inside a leather zipper bag under the driver’s seat, and $99,960 in a leather bag on the rear seat behind the driver’s seat.