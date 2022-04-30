A Broussard woman at the heart of a right-to-life lawsuit may have spent up to $100,000 in donations, intended for her husband's care, in casinos.
Maegan Adkins Barras, who is attempting to prove in court why she should retain legal guardianship of her husband, Joshua Barras, has regularly taken to social media to solicit donations for his medical treatments. Virtually none of the money raised has gone toward his medical expenses, according to an analysis of Maegan Barras' bank statements.
Instead, Maegan Barras spent nearly $300,000 over three years at casinos — on several occasions depositing hundreds of dollars from online payment services on the same dates as she incurred ATM and overdraft fees from her bank for gambling away more money than she had in her accounts.
Attorneys Jessica Reaux and Michael Domingue Jr., who are representing Maegan Barras, said in an email to The Acadiana Advocate that it is nobody's business what their client does in her free time.
"Would people's tune change if I said she won $300,000+ at casinos and online gambling?" Reaux wrote. "Would it be different if she was considered a professional poker player? It's these types of rumors and conversations that is causing the focus of this matter to shift in the wrong direction."
Reaux also said it is "just simply not true" that Maegan Barras did not spent any portion of the donated funds on Joshua Barras, but Reaux failed to elaborate on specifics.
Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail.
The man's mother, Kelly Barras, has been fighting in state district court for custody of her son. Kelly Barras alleges that Maegan Barras does not have Joshua Barras' best interest at heart and that Maegan Barras is exploiting him for her own financial gain.
The case gained national attention last year as Joshua Barras' wife and mother argued on social media, in court and even on "Dr. Phil" over who truly has the man's best interests at heart. The situation also piqued the interest of a nonprofit started by the brother of Terri Schiavo, the Florida woman whose case captured the nation in 2005 as her husband was granted the right to remove the woman's feeding tube against her parents' wishes.
Maegan Barras raised at least $15,000 through about a dozen online fundraisers for Joshua Barras, and she's regularly asked for donations on social media platforms like TikTok, where she's gained 1 million followers for her videos.
Prior to her husband's suicide attempt, Maegan and Joshua Barras had a rocky relationship that's documented in arrest and court records. They first married in 2015 and would later accuse each other of domestic abuse before filing for divorce the same year. They remarried in 2016. Maegan Barras filed for divorce again in March 2018 but withdrew the request in a November 2018 letter to the court a few days after Joshua Barras attempted suicide.
Maegan Barras gained an instant online following in February 2019 after she was wrongfully arrested and jailed for posting a video of a high school fight on social media. Although she posted regularly on social media about her husband's brain injury and hosted at least one online fundraiser in his name before her arrest, Maegan Barras began seeing more success with her fundraising efforts with her new online following in the months and years afterward.
The district attorney's office did not prosecute the case, and Maegan Barras later sued the Scott Police Department and Lafayette Parish School System in federal court for infringing on her rights and causing mental anguish. Maegan Barras received a $70,000 settlement — $50,000 from the city of Scott and $20,000 from the school system — in August 2020 as a result of that lawsuit.
She also sued the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and jail in October 2019 in federal court over her husband's injuries from his suicide attempt. The lawsuit alleged that jail employees acted against policy when they left Joshua Barras alone for 20 minutes in a bathroom. It also alleged that they knew Joshua Barras had a history of suicidal behavior when he attempted to kill himself inside the jail bathroom. The wrongful death lawsuit is still open and appears to hinge on the outcome of the state court case over who should be Joshua Barras' legal caretaker.
Maegan Barras began posting to social media in early 2021 about her plans to place Joshua Barras in hospice care and end his life.
That's when Kelly Barras intervened in court in an effort to gain guardianship over her son. Kelly Barras said at that time that she wanted to give Joshua Barras the opportunity to receive medical treatment, and if he does not respond within a reasonable timeframe, she will let him die with dignity.
Upon learning of the case in 2021, the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network connected Kelly Barras to the Life Legal Defense Foundation, which is paying for her attorneys.
Maegan Barras' financials have generated a lot of interest on social media for well over a year, but they only recently became the topic of the court case.
Holden Hoggatt, who is representing Kelly Barras, pushed to enter Maegan Barras' financial statements into the court record during an April 19 hearing before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. Arthur Schafer, the court-appointed attorney representing Joshua Barras, filed a motion in support of Hoggart's ask.
Reaux and Domingue argued that it would be an invasion of Maegan Barras' privacy and was irrelevant to the case.
The judge disagreed that the financial statements were irrelevant and ordered Maegan Barras to produce the records. Garrett also issued a gag order that prevents Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras from discussing Joshua Barras or the court case on social media or with news media outlets.
On Thursday, Garrett sealed financial and medical records affiliated with the case.
The Acadiana Advocate obtained Maegan Barras' bank statements prior to the judge's decision to seal the records. A reporter's analysis of those statements, which span more than 200 pages from April 2019 through March 2022, revealed a very different picture than the one Maegan Barras has portrayed on social media.
Maegan Barras deposited about $101,000 from GoFundMe, Cash App, PayPal, Venmo, Square and other services frequently used for online fundraising. It is unclear what portion of that money was intended to benefit Joshua Barras.
Reaux said the analysis grossly overestimates the amount donors contributed for Joshua Barras' care.
"Over 90% of those entries that are being counted as donations are not donations," Reaux said in a phone interview. "It'll be revealed eventually. That's all I'm going to say about that."
During the same three-year timeframe, Maegan Barras spent about $295,000 on gambling. About $105,000 of that was withdrawn from ATMs at casinos across south Louisiana. The remaining $190,000 was spent at an online casino.
Joshua Barras' medical expenses are entirely covered by Medicaid, but Maegan Barras regularly asked for donations to cover experimental treatments not covered by insurance. It appears that none of the money in either bank account went toward medical treatments.
"She spent none of this money the right way," Hoggatt said. "She tricked people locally and globally. She could be facing Medicaid fraud, Social Security fraud, problems with the IRS for nonreporting of income."
Although the current lawsuit is a civil matter, Hoggatt said it's possible Maegan Barras could eventually face criminal charges for fraud, especially because she collected unemployment benefits and Social Security payments on behalf of Joshua Barras. Maegan Barras also opened a PayPal account in her husband's name after his injury and regularly transferred funds from that account into her checking accounts.
"The guardianship itself will be determined at the trial on June 16," Hoggatt said. "I'm confident we will prevail. The mother of Josh Barras, someone who loves him, will be put in charge of his care."