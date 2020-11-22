The boat launch at Lake Martin quietly reopened over the weekend to recreational fishers, hunters and photographers for the first time in nearly nine months.
It's a short-term win for the public, although continued access to the boat launch hinges on the outcome of a lawsuit between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and private landowners.
"That's a good, positive move," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars, who has pushed for public access to be restored at the lake. "I just hope that it stays that way long enough for the matter to be resolved. I'm hoping that Wildlife and Fisheries and the landowners will resolve this matter to the satisfaction of everybody, especially the public."
On Friday, the state petitioned the 16th Judicial District Court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the lawsuit's 11 defendants, who are heirs to the property where the public boat launch is located.
"The harm the public suffers from being denied traditional access to Lake Martin is especially harsh during this time of COVID-19, when people most acutely need to maintain their favorite outdoor activities," the state argued. "Even people who may not regularly have visited Lake Martin in the past now need access to the outdoor recreational activities available there as a reprieve from social distancing or a replacement for other activities."
Ryan Alfonse Hebert, one of the defendants who blocked access to the boat launch on March 1, confirmed that he removed the barricades over the weekend but otherwise declined to comment for this story.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has since asked the court to reset the preliminary injunction hearing, originally set for Tuesday morning, to Dec. 1. Both parties are attempting to resolve the immediate matter of public access to the launch outside of court, the state wrote in a memo to the court.
Hebert and other property owners have previously voiced concerns over liability at the landing.
Although protected under Louisiana's recreational use immunity statute, landowners along Lake Martin have said their immunity has seemed murkier since a 2019 court ruling in favor of a business operating in an area long ago designated as a public right-of-way. That case came to an end earlier this month after the Louisiana Supreme Court declined to hear it.
Activists known as the Friends of Lake Martin pressured the state and parish to file lawsuits, but the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries had been hesitant to take any action while the other lawsuit worked its way through the court system.
The state filed its suit just days after the earlier lawsuit came to an end.
Now, the Friends of Lake Martin are asking the parish and state to work together to reestablish a governing authority at the lake that incorporates guidelines outlined in a 2001 Lake Martin Master Plan.
"We think that new and positive steps are needed now on the part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Martin Parish Government in order to assure the long term viability and quality of the lake as a local area resource of great importance," the nonprofit organization said in a statement.
Saturday marked the opening of duck hunting season in Louisiana.
Normally, the Lake Martin boat launch would have been busy with activity, especially during favorable weather, but few people realized it had reopened. Even Cedars, who was involved in the 2019 lawsuit as parish president, wasn't aware the launch had reopened until contacted by a reporter Monday morning for this story.
While the public can once again access Lake Martin via the boat launch, another problem remains: a lack of parking.
Recreational boaters usually park vehicles and trailers along the unpaved land adjacent to the boat launch, but the private landowners have situated barricades so that only the launch is accessible.
Other stakeholders at Lake Martin, including lakeside property owners and tour boat operators, have responded favorably to the state's lawsuit, although some are also hoping for a secondary lawsuit or court opinion that clarifies things beyond the boat launch property.
The public boat launch was constructed more than 50 years ago on private property with taxpayer funds through a mutual agreement that allowed the state and public access to the lake via the property.
The boat launch isn't just popular for those with motorboats and tour boat operations. It's also popular among kayakers.
Although a makeshift kayak launch exists along another lakeside property, it is less accessible than the public boat launch. The rustic launch, located about a 1/4 mile from the road, requires some skill to use and has no designated parking.
"A kayak is not an easy vessel to board, compared to flat bottom boats," said Butch Ridgedell, who has served as a kayak tour guide for years at Lake Martin, in a deposition for the state. "Like a canoe, a kayak can tip over easily. It is therefore easier to launch a kayak from a dock since the kayaker can hold onto the dock while boarding the kayak."
The boat launch closure also impacted the bottom line for those who offer guided tours of Lake Martin, according to court records.
John Williams, owner of Pack and Paddle, said in a deposition that he's had to "severely limit" offerings at the lake this year because of the boat launch closure paired with the difficulty of the Nature Conservancy launch and lack of parking.
He said it's also robbed locals and tourists of the opportunity to experience the lake's natural beauty, serenity and security.
"This lake is the best place in Acadiana for kayaking, canoeing and similar enjoyments of nature," Williams said. "It allows people to get the 'swamp experience' without having to go into the Atchafalaya, which can be much more intimidating and dangerous."