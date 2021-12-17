The Louisiana Supreme Court released an order Friday that temporarily disqualified Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet from the bench after Odinet was filmed using the N-word, prompting several complaints to the state's Judiciary Commission.

The order, dated Dec. 16, says that Odinet requested a temporary disqualification, which the state's Judiciary Commission supported. She will not be paid during her suspension.

+3 Old Facebook posts show Michelle Odinet setting up traps for burglars: ‘She’s been playing cowboy’ Screenshots of Facebook posts from 2019 and 2020 suggest Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet was trying to capture a person suspected o…

"It is ordered, adjudged and decreed that Judge Michelle Odinet, Lafayette City Court, Lafayette Parish, State of Louisiana, be and hereby is disqualified from exercising judicial functions, without salary, during the pendency of further proceedings in these matters," the order states.

The order says it is effective immediately.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer signed the order, which five other justices supported.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

It included a lone dissent from state Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes.

"While I condemn the language reported in the media, at this point all we have are media reports," Hughes wrote in his dissent. "I would like to see some hard facts as to who said what and when. This situation did not happen in a vacuum."

Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate this week that Odinet used the racial slurs in the video filmed in her home. He said she was going to request unpaid leave from the Judiciary Commission while she considered her future actions.

A host of elected officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. State. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans have called on Odinet to resign.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.