Brian Pope, the suspended Lafayette city marshal and convicted felon, will appear in court this week for a hearing in one of two remaining criminal cases pending against him.
A motion hearing is set for Thursday in a 17-count malfeasance case that alleges Pope illegally took about $85,000 in City Court fees for personal use. The charges focus on Pope’s actions through 2018, as case involving malfeasance and perjury charges against was pending. A Lafayette Parish jury last year convicted Pope on four counts, one of which Judge David Smith dismissed before sentencing Pope to one year in prison.
Pope remains free while he appeals the convictions, though he must submit to monitoring and a nighttime curfew.
Pope’s trial on the 17 malfeasance charges is scheduled for Sept. 16, although that could change. A motions hearing in yet another criminal case against Pope — involving two counts of malfeasance stemming from his travel in an official capacity — is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Pope’s lawyers have argued in court filings that the grand jury indictment on the 17 malfeasance charges is “vague and indefinite.” While the indictment specifies the dates of alleged offenses, it does not specify how Pope illegally took public funds.
Pope’s penchant for pocketing court fees and garnishments has been controversial for years, especially with a state audit report finding that Pope illegally took home nearly $120,000 in Marshal’s Office funds in 2017.