Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard confirmed Thursday his intention to run for the Lafayette City Judge seat vacated by Michelle Odinet, who resigned on Dec. 31 after racial slurs on a video.
“What I offer to the table is my past proven leadership in Lafayette, fairness, and integrity I can bring to the court,” he said in a phone interview with The Acadiana Advocate. “I believe I have a relationship with the entire city, one that I created as chief police, and I will continue to build on that relationship as elected.”
Aguillard said he waited until April to announce his run because he didn’t want to rush into the decision.
“I watched the saga with Judge Odinet unfold, and it caught my attention, of course,” he said. “But I really didn’t seriously consider running for judge until she has resigned. It is something I wanted to carefully think about, and I wanted to run with the blessing of my wife, my family, and the support of many friends.”
Aguillard, who is a civil attorney, was paid a $70,000 settlement in January 2020 to resign as a police chief amid a dispute with then Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory, who had asked him to resign or be fired.
A former detective for the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, Aguillard was named Lafayette police chief in November 2016 by then Mayor Joel Robideaux after a search that lasted nearly a year. He has been the first of five Lafayette PD chiefs and interim chiefs replaced by Guillory during his administration.
Aguillard will formally announce his candidacy at 6 p.m. April 12 at Deano’s Pizza on Bertrand Drive. He is the third candidate to announce his bid, joining former 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards III and 15th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany.
Aguillard said he agreed with Edwards and Boustany that the main goal for a city judge would be to prevent misdemeanor charges from becoming felony convictions.
“We have to find creative ways to ensure that folks who find themselves in misdemeanor city court don’t find themselves in felony court. I think this is one of the city judge’s duties, and we have to work intensively on this,” he said.
Aguillard said one of his goals as a city judge would be to start a veteran’s court to help veterans, who often find themselves homeless, get their lives back together after being charged with a misdemeanor.
He added that if elected he would focus close attention on DUI offenders. “We have to make sure that punishment is just, and we have to ensure that these people don’t end up back in court or don’t end up in a crash with someone hurt,” he said.
His campaign? It will be door-to-door. “It will be old-fashioned. I want to try to meet with everyone in the city,” he said. “So citizens in Lafayette might expect me to see me sometimes in the next few months.”
The special election for Division A of Lafayette City Court judge is set for Nov. 8, the same day as the U.S. Senate race. The runoff, if needed, will be Dec. 10. The qualifying period will be July 20-22. City judges serve six-year terms. The division A and B seats do not represent geographic regions, so eligible Lafayette voters elect both positions.
On Dec. 17, the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore to temporarily replace Odinet. Harris became the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.