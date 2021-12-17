The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday appointed retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris as judge pro tempore through Feb. 28 to replace Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet. Harris will be the first Black judge to serve on Lafayette City Court.
Odinet was temporarily disqualified by the Supreme Court after a video circulated of her using a racial slur.
Harris earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science from Southern University in 1985 and her juris doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 1988. She began her career practicing with the Harris & Harris Law Firm in 1988 and served as an assistant district attorney in St. Landry Parish from 1988-2008. She made history in 2009 when she was elected Opelousas City Court Judge, becoming the first female and first Black to serve on that bench. She served as judge of Opelousas City Court until her retirement in December 2020.