After a jury unanimously returned guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, local attention is shifting to the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette officers in August.
Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck during a May 25 arrest, which led to Floyd's death.
Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers at a gas station off the Evangeline Thruway after a prolonged foot pursuit on Aug. 21. Officers initially responded to disturbance calls about a man, later identified as Pellerin, acting strangely and bothering customers at a different convenience store, about half a mile from the one where Pellerin was shot. Louisiana State Police said Pellerin was holding a knife when he was shot.
Activists with the Village 337 planned a rally outside Lafayette Consolidated Government on Friday to draw renewed attention to Pellerin’s case, but rescheduled because of rain.
Baton Rouge attorney Ronald Haley, whose team is representing the Pellerin family, said on a broad scale the Chauvin conviction makes him hopeful there will be shifts in how excessive force cases resulting in death are handled legally, and deeper interest in dismantling policies that make police accountability difficult.
On a smaller scale, Haley said he’s hopeful the Chauvin conviction could be a positive sign for potential justice for his clients, even though the Chauvin case is an exception in excessive force cases, both in the swift timeframe the case was resolved and in the jury’s conviction.
“I’ve spoken with his family and it’s made them hopeful that maybe they can be the exception, too,” Haley said.
The attorney said while Floyd and Pellerin’s cases involve different circumstances, any case involving a person’s death at the hands of police officers that could have been reasonably avoided should be subject to a transparent accountability process.
“Be held to a similar standard as the people you’re sworn to protect. When something is done wrong, you go through the system like everyone else,” he said.
Eight months post-shooting, legal proceedings surrounding Pellerin’s death are grinding forward slowly, Haley said.
Pellerin’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against 10 unidentified Lafayette officers, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government, among others, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, but those proceedings are delayed because discovery hinges on access to law enforcement documents and personnel, which are shielded until any potential criminal charges are resolved.
While monetary damages are possible if the family wins their civil case, Haley said money isn’t the focus — it’s answers. If the involved officers aren’t charged in criminal court, civil proceedings will be the best opportunity to learn the full extent of what happened when Pellerin was killed.
Potential criminal charges have not yet been addressed by a grand jury, he said.
“We’re in purgatory right now. I’d call this legal purgatory,” Haley said.
Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the agency’s report on Pellerin’s shooting has been turned over to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office. The report will not be available to the public until the case is fully adjudicated, he said.
Gossen said the agency’s investigation entailed interviewing witnesses and involved parties, collecting evidence and other fact-gathering work. All the materials were then turned over to the local district attorney’s office. Gossen said Louisiana State Police investigators do not make a determination of fault or lend an opinion on whether charges should be brought; that is left to the district attorney’s office, or in the case of Pellerin, a grand jury.
Haley said Landry and his staff have been courteous and agreed to keep the Pellerin family apprised when the grand jury is called to determine if charges should be brought against officers involved in Pellerin’s death.