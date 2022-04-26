Lafayette news outlets The Advertiser and The Current are in a holding pattern as a district judge considers whether to release documents from the investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former Lafayette Police Department interim chief Wayne Griffin, and his termination, which the outlets are suing to access.
At a Tuesday hearing, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick decided he would wait to rule until he reviewed the entire investigative file related to the sexual harassment allegation and Griffin’s termination.
Once complete, Frederick said he’d decide what, if any, documents are owed to the outlets.
Tuesday’s arguments focused on Advertiser reporter Ashley White’s efforts to obtain documents tied to any investigations into a sexual harassment complaint made against Griffin, including records of the initial complaint, recommended actions from superiors and conclusions about the complaints, among other information.
The request was made Jan. 24 and LCG responded four days later that there were no records available for release that were not exempted under privacy protections established in state law and in similar legal cases within the state, per the Advertiser and The Current’s filings.
Griffin was named the department’s interim leader Oct. 7, immediately following the firing of former Chief Thomas Glover. Two weeks later, on Oct. 21, Griffin was put on administrative leave following a complaint of sexual harassment against Griffin, and acting chief Monte Potier was placed in charge of the police department.
LCG did not release specifics about the complaint.
Griffin was demoted to his former sergeant position Jan. 6 and was fired later in January -- Jan. 20, per the lawsuit.
Gary McGoffin, attorney for the Advertiser and The Current, argued that Griffin’s position of leadership at the Lafayette Police Department made his termination and claims made against him a matter of considerable public interest.
“We are entitled to know why he, among other chiefs we’ve had recently, was terminated,” McGoffin said.
McGoffin and LCG legal counsel Jim Gibson disagreed on many points throughout the hearing, from whether prior records requests related to Griffin could be discussed to McGoffin and White’s references to a similar Advocate lawsuit involving the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which White used as background to inform her disputed request.
“Whether she relied on this or Public Records for Dummies – it doesn’t matter,” Gibson said.
McGoffin highlighted differing responses to two similarly worded records requests White made to call into question LCG’s response that no non-exempt documents were available in Griffin’s case.
In the first case, an attorney provided Griffin’s concise officer history report in response to a Jan. 6 request from White, while in the second instance attorney Mike Hebert did not provide it for her Jan. 24 request.
A concise officer history is a document that gives an outline of infractions, complaints and internal investigations into an officer during their employment with the department.
Hebert, who was also on LCG’s team of attorneys Tuesday, testified that production of the concise officer history report came down to a matter of perspective; while a previous attorney had viewed the document as being responsive to the wording of White’s request, Hebert said he hadn’t when responding to the Jan. 24 request.
LCG’s attorneys were joined by Griffin’s attorney Allyson Melancon in arguing against the release of the documents.
Melancon said beyond violating Griffin’s privacy and the privacy of other parties involved in the sexual harassment case, releasing the documents could impede his due process rights as he appeals his termination.
Griffin is scheduled to appear before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Aug. 10 for a hearing on his termination appeal, a filing from Melancon showed.
Melancon also maintained in a court filing that Griffin was told his termination was “not based on any allegation of sexual harassment.”
The media outlets also hoped to use the case as an opportunity to challenge Lafayette Consolidated Government’s current public records production process. McGoffin argued that LCG’s representatives have a history of issuing boilerplate responses to requests and giving themselves arbitrary time extensions of 30 days or more to produce records.
Frederick said he felt LCG was within the bounds of the law by acknowledging receipt of the records requests within the required three days, even if their initial estimate for production was much longer than needed. He ruled the point moot in the lawsuit.
“I don’t think I have the authority to throw a blanket over consolidated government and say never do this again,” Frederick said.
McGoffin said his clients plan to appeal the decision on LCG’s broader records approach. McGoffin and representatives for LCG made their arguments on the matter Tuesday afternoon to have a record for the appeals court to review and make a judgment on the merits.