A Lafayette man filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging civil rights violations related to a beating and arrest by a Lafayette Police officer.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lafayette on behalf of Jonathan Ross Alvey against Lafayette City-Parish Government and former Police Officer Marvin Martin in his individual capacity.
Martin is no longer employed with the police department and could not be reached for comment.
LCG is not liable for punitive damages in the case.
Toby Aguillard, a former Lafayette Police chief who was fired by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, is the attorney representing Alvey.
The lawsuit alleges Martin violated Alvey's Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights with claims of unlawful seizure and excessive force, in addition to violations of Louisiana law and the state constitution.
The legal action stems from the April 15, 2021, arrest of Alvey on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. The lawsuit alleges Martin, described as a 6-foot 3-inch former university defensive lineman, responded to a call involving Alvey and his girlfriend in the parking lot of her place of employment.
Alvey alleges in the lawsuit that Martin, unpon initial contact, "brutally attacked, beat and battered" him, the actions captured on the officer's body camera, patrol unit dash camera and security cameras in the area, which allegedly are in possession of the police department.
Martin, the lawsuit alleges, threw Alvey against a vehicle, forced him to his knees, then onto the ground, where he got on top of him and beat him on the head, ribs and stomach until another police vehicle arrived, at which time he handcuffed Alvey and put him under arrest.
Alvey alleges he suffered severe injury to his knee and post traumatic stress disorder. The charges against him were dismissed, according to the lawsuit, after 151 days for lack of probable cause.