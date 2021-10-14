Emotions reached a breaking point in Tyler Benoit's murder trial Thursday afternoon, culminating with his defense attorney calling for a mistrial after a state prosecutor called him a "tricky lawyer."
Judge Marilyn Castle of the 15th Judicial District Court told the jury to disregard prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux's comment as Thomas Alonzo jumped to hit feet and confronted Gothreaux and the judge in anger.
"I've been called a 'tricky lawyer' and now the jury is poisoned," Alonzo told Castle after the jury was instructed to leave the courtroom.
The judge told Alonzo the comment was unprofessional but did not rise to the level of mistrial, noting she had already instructed the jury to ignore it and indicated to the jury she would privately address the improper conduct. Castle told Gothreaux to apologize to Alonzo, who said he wasn't interested in an apology at this time.
Instead, Alonzo said he intends to appeal Castle's ruling and move for a mistrial.
Benoit's trial, which began Monday with jury selection, is still expected to continue Friday morning with closing arguments and jury deliberation.
Even before the outbursts at the end of the day, emotions ran high in the courtroom on Thursday as Gothreaux and Roya Boustany, another state prosecutor, called witnesses to the stand and played police interviews for the jury.
The wife of Christon Chaisson, who was shot to death in downtown Lafayette in August 2017, took the stand Thursday as did independent witnesses who described through tears what unfolded.
A few details about what unfolded moments before, during and after the shooting remained unclear after the state finished presenting evidence to the jury Thursday evening. One thing every witness — those connected to Benoit and bystanders who knew nobody involved — agree on was that utter chaos ensued in the Rosa Parks Transportation Center parking lot at the time of the shooting.
Chaisson and two other people stopped to help a woman who had been pushed to the ground by her boyfriend so hard she hit her head on the concrete and blacked out, according to her testimony in a police interview. That's when Benoit and Gavin White, lifelong friends of the man who reportedly pushed the woman to the ground, physically confronted Chaisson. Witnesses say Chaisson tried to convince the woman to find another ride home, and Benoit and his friends told Chaisson to leave.
A fight broke out, and almost as soon as it began, Chaisson was shot once just above his right hip at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2017. He died soon afterward at a Lafayette hospital, leaving behind a wife and young son.
White was reportedly knocked the ground just before the shot was fired. A witness who said she had not been drinking that night tearfully told the jury she witnessed Benoit reach around a vehicle, pull a handgun from the waistband of his pants and fire it at Chaisson before fleeing the scene.
Immediately after the shooting, the woman Chaisson stopped to help told a responding officer through sobs that Chaisson helped her. As a result, friends and family nicknamed Chaisson the Good Samaritan for intervening to protect the woman from physical abuse before he was shot to death.
Benoit, who was later indicted by a grand jury, pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released from jail on a reduced bond of $125,000 under conditions that prohibit him from leaving his house at night, consuming drugs or alcohol or keeping weapons in his home.
Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous verdict. The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
The prosecutors argued during the trial that Benoit's friends may have initially covered for him when speaking with investigators before learning what evidence they had against the defendant. Alonzo argued that those with Benoit at the time of the shooting changed their narratives only after investigators threatened them and suggested his client was the one responsible.