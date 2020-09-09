A judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday that would prohibit the family of Trayford Pellerin from viewing body camera footage of his Aug. 21 fatal shooting by Lafayette police.
The restraining order, which also prohibited the release of the identities of the officers involved and information related to the shooting, was filed by the Police Association.
The order, granted by Judge David Smith in 15th Judicial District Court, says Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government are prohibited from providing the identities of the three officers or statements, documents, reports, or audio/video footage taken during the shooting to the public.
Those prohibited from receiving information include any person, media company/outlet, news organization and/or other entity not associated with the investigation.
The order also calls on the three departments to show cause on Sept. 15 as to why an order of protection should not be granted prohibiting the release of the identities and information.
In a meeting with the Pellerin family last week, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he would allow the family to view body camera footage from the shooting, according to Ronald Haley, a lawyer for the Pellerin family.
Haley issued a statement Wednesday morning in reaction to the judge's order.
"We are profoundly disappointed — though sadly, not surprised — that the Police Association has sought a restraining order to prohibit Mr. Pellerin's family from understanding what happened in his last, most terrifying moments before he was killed in a barrage of bullets," Haley said in a prepared statement.
"It leaves us no choice but to wonder what they are hiding," Haley said. "If the mayor intended for the names and faces of the officers to be blurred then it only stands to reason that the Police Association is not attempting to protect their identities. Rather, they clearly don't want the family to see the brazen, violent killing of Mr. Pellerin because it will implicate the department, demonstrate a lack of proper training on or utilization of de-escalation tactics and restraint."