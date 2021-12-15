Calls continue for the resignation of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet after a racial slur was captured in a video recorded at her home and circulated Monday.

Private citizens and community organizers filed complaints to the Louisiana Judiciary Commission starting Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, at least one Lafayette law firm asked Odinet to recuse herself from two of their defendants’ cases.

Some have publicly called for Odinet's suspension, but suspending a judge in Louisiana is not an easy process. City judges are elected officials, and they can’t be technically fired, even in cases where misconduct is proven.

Odinet, a Republican, won the seat for Division A of Lafayette City Court in November 2020, defeating Judge Jules Edwards with 57% of the vote. Her term is supposed to end in January 2027.

Two episodes in recent Louisiana history might give an idea of what Lafayette residents should expect in regards to Odinet’s case.

In December 2004, the state’s Supreme Court suspended 21-year veteran Judge Timothy C. Ellender of the Thirty-Second Judicial District Court in Terrebonne Parish on the recommendation of the Judiciary Commission. A year earlier, on Oct. 31, 2003, Judge Ellender and his wife attended a Halloween party held at the 1921 Seafood Restaurant in Houma. On that occasion, Ellender dressed as a prisoner, and along with an orange prison jumpsuit he borrowed from the Sheriff of Terrebonne Parish, he wore a black afro wig. Afterward, both Judge Ellender and his wife applied black makeup to their faces.

After an article by The Courier reported the behavior, and CNN followed up on the case, six complaints were filed to the Judiciary Commission. After an almost 14-month investigation, the judge was suspended without pay for one year plus one day.

A similar scandal occurred in Louisiana last year and and resulted in a resignation. In February 2020, 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc admitted she used the N-word multiple times in a text exchange with her lover, a Sheriff’s deputy in the Assumption Parish at the time, in reference to another black deputy and a black court clerk.

“I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it,” LeBlanc told WAFB when announcing her resignation. “It was uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset. But, it’s no excuse.”

If Odinet does not resign, the state Judiciary Commission will determine if the complaints filed by attorneys, private citizens, and community organizers will have enough merit to move forward with an investigation. If that is the case, the commission can ask the state's Supreme Court to suspend the judge pending further investigation.

If the commission’s investigation finds enough evidence of misconduct, it can begin hearings related to the case and eventually make a recommendation to the Supreme Court. In that case, it would be the Supreme Court that would decide Odinet’s fate.

Meanwhile, calls for investigations against Odinet increase. In a press statement Wednesday morning, Anti-Defamation League Southern Division Policy Director Aaron Ahlquist condemned the Judge's video. "Judges are supposed to be fair and impartial arbiters of justice for all. The racist comments made by Judge Odinet are indicative of a troubling bias against Black people, which is disqualifying for an objective legal official who decides the fates of peoples’ lives," he said. "ADL fully supports the call to the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana to further examine Judge Odinet's conduct and take swift and appropriate action."