A Lafayette man who struck and killed a mother and her 8-year-old son on an Evangeline Thruway frontage road in 2020 may serve a third of his total sentence for their deaths.
Preston Edwards, 61, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but five years suspended in the deaths of 39-year-old Jasmun Ozenne and her 8-year-old son Diego Escobedo Ozenne. The sentence was handed down by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Michele Billeaud on May 13.
Those five years will be served at hard labor and without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, court documents show.
He was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation after release, barred from obtaining alcohol, required to continue attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and was recommended to give lectures once a month to children on the dangers of drinking and driving.
On Sept. 19, 2020, Ozenne and her son were crossing the road near a crosswalk in the 1900 block of NW Frontage Road, alongside the Evangeline Thruway, when they were struck by Edwards. Ozenne’s two daughters were also present when the crash happened, according to news reports.
The arrest affidavit filed in the court record said Edwards was found with glassy, bloodshot eyes, was swaying to maintain balance and had the odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and person. Officers wrote that he reported drinking between three and five 16-ounce beers before driving.
Officers wrote that Edwards submitted to a breathalyzer test and it came back with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.161%. He also performed part of a field sobriety test, the affidavit said. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% is presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana for those 21 and older.
“Preston…wishes he could give his life so that the victims in this case could live,” his attorney wrote in a pre-sentencing memo. “Preston emphasizes to this court how remorseful he is for his actions, and understands that but for his reckless behavior the victims in the case would be alive today.”
Edwards faced two counts of vehicular homicide and a count of first-offense OWI in the fatal crash. After initially pleading not guilty, he accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a count of vehicular homicide in exchange for the other two charges being dropped.
As part of his plea, he agreed to a sentence between five and 30 years.