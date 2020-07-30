Lafayette Parish District Attorney Keith Stutes has requested an expedited hearing to object to the candidacy of suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope, who has filed the paperwork to run for re-election to the office in the Nov. 3 election.

According to court records filed about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a registered voter in the city and parish of Lafayette has presented evidence to the district attorney that Pope is not qualified to be a candidate for Lafayette City Marshal.

Pope should be removed as a candidate for the office, according to the documents, because he doesn't meet the legal qualifications for the city marshal's office as he was not a registered voter at the time he filed his qualification paperwork.

The documents requests a judge review the evidence and remove Pope as a candidate.

A judge has not yet signed the order and a date and time for the hearing has not been set yet.