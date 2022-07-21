Tears flowed Thursday as a Lafayette jury found a 32-year-old man guilty of raping and impregnating his then-11-year-old stepdaughter in December 2019.
The victim, now 13, wiped tears from her face and received hugs from family and loved ones after the jury convicted Delands Brown of first-degree rape, intimidating a witness and attempted witness intimidation after two days of testimony and evidence presentations.
The first-degree rape charge carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert ordered a pre-sentencing investigation completed for the intimidation and attempted intimidation charges after the verdict was read.
Lead prosecutor Roya Boustany said the case was emotional for all involved.
“It’s emotional just preparing the case. You want to make sure you do a good job, and I know [the victim and her family] definitely had a lot of emotions…It’s a fresh start for that little girl and hopefully their family can move forward,” Boustany said.
The verdict came on the second day of testimony and questioning, after the victim, her mother, four detectives, a DNA analyst, a forensic interviewer who works with sexual assault victims, a previous victim of Brown’s and the defendant took the stand.
Boustany and co-counsel Lance Beal also played recordings of jailhouse phone calls between Brown and the victim’s mother, had excerpts read aloud from letters Brown attempted to send the victim and her mother, and played video of the victim’s forensic interview, which was taken shortly after her pregnancy was discovered.
The Acadiana Advocate is not publishing the name of the girl or her mother out of respect for the juvenile’s privacy.
“This is an open and shut case,” Boustany told jurors in her opening remarks Wednesday.
In her forensic interview, the victim, roughly 5 months pregnant, describes how Brown came into her bedroom, pushed her down, removed her underwear and raped her. The assaults happened a number of times, in residences in both Rayne and Duson, and the girl said on video that Brown told her not to tell anyone.
The girl said she was scared to tell her mother because she didn’t want to lose her father figure.
“I didn’t want her to kick him out. I wouldn’t be able to talk to him. I wouldn’t have a daddy,” the then-11-year-old said on the video.
For over 5 minutes Wednesday, jurors and trial observers sat in the darkened courtroom and listened to the child’s haunting cries as she sobbed alone in an interview room and begged for her mother. Boustany said in her closing remarks that while painful, the experience is the child’s truth and it’s important to understand what she went through.
The child’s pregnancy was discovered in May 2020 after a relative the juvenile was staying with pushed her to take a pregnancy test. The girl’s mother and Brown were in Orange, Texas, at the time; they were called with the news, and her mother returned to Acadiana to take the 11-year-old to the hospital.
After attracting the attention of law enforcement and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the pregnant child told officials a story: she was in her yard at their previous residence in Opelousas when a White man walking down the street grabbed her, dragged her behind the home and raped her. She eventually confessed the story was made up after Brown, a Black man, pressed her to lie, investigators testified.
Witnesses testified it wasn’t the only time Brown pressed the girl and her mother to present a different story of what happened.
Detective Alicia Tinney with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office listened to recorded calls of Brown’s and intercepted two letters he attempted to send to the victim and her mother from jail after his May 13, 2020, arrest; the calls and letters were the source of his witness intimidation and attempted intimidation charges, Tinney said.
The LPSO detective said Brown made statements pressing the girl and her mother to tell investigators he didn’t do it, said he would be killed over the charge and that the 11-year-old was the only one who could save him, and said the child was tearing their family apart with her accusation, among other things.
In an attempted letter to the then-pregnant 11-year-old, Brown addressed the letter to “the new mom-to-be”, called her “my love” repeatedly, provided a list of suggested baby names and wondered why she became pregnant when he and her mother had been hoping to have a child.
“You’re a very blessed little girl to have that at a young age,” Tinney read from Brown’s letter.
In the recorded phone calls Brown also began floating alternate theories for how the 11-year-old was impregnated — he pressed his wife to cast blame on a neighbor and he also claimed to have had a syringe of semen stored in the family’s fridge, pushing the idea that the girl artificially inseminated herself or the mother inseminated her to use the child as a surrogate.
Brown’s defense attorney, Irvin Celestine, explored the idea of artificial insemination in his questioning and attempted to undermine the victim’s mother’s credibility by pressing whether she knew about or was involved in the rapes at all.
The victim’s mother said Brown was the partner who wanted a child more and though they discussed it, she had previously had her tubes tied and hadn’t pursued a reversal with a doctor. She said Brown discussed the idea of surrogacy with her cousin without her knowledge or permission, but said she was not supportive of the idea and would never tap her 11-year-old child as a surrogate.
“Absolutely not. Never in a million years. That’s my daughter — she’s a child. Having a baby is not that important; my child is more important than that,” she said.
She also denied having any knowledge that Brown was raping her daughter and said she’d have protected her if she had known.
Thursday’s conviction was not Brown’s first conviction for sexually abusing a minor. In 2015, Brown was convicted of two counts of sexual battery for abusing two brothers in Houma and in 2008 was convicted for misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
One victim in the 2015 case, now 17, testified Wednesday that Brown had touched his genitals. The Houma Police Department detective who handled the case also testified.
Brown, while on the stand, claimed innocence in that case and claimed his conviction was grounded in racial prejudice. The Duson victim’s mother said Brown and another person involved in the Houma case had told her the same story when she learned of the conviction, and she had believed them. She did not know about the other case, she said.
While denying his involvement in the Houma case, Brown took the stand Thursday and admitted to raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter.
His admission came after DNA analyst Kyle Mayes with the Acadiana Crime Lab detailed a report he completed on DNA samples taken from Brown, the juvenile victim and the child she gave birth to in late August 2020. Mayes said his analysis determined that because of shared genes between Brown and the child, it was 540 billion times more likely he was the child’s father than anyone else.
Prosecutors Boustany and Beal praised the jury’s decision in the case Thursday afternoon and thanked everyone who played a role in bringing Brown to justice.
“This conviction made our community safer,” Beal said.