Holden Matthews, the suspect accused of burning three historically black St. Landry churches last spring, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Feb. 10, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Matthews originally pleaded not guilty in June to six federal charges, including three counts of using fire to commit a felony and three counts of intentionally damaging religious property, which is considered a hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act.

A joint status report on the case filed Jan. 9 said, “plea negotiations are currently ongoing.” The change of plea hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Robert R. Summerhays on Feb. 10, the same day Matthews’ trial was originally scheduled. The hearing will begin at 11 a.m. at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette.

Prior to Jan. 7, when the court rescheduled a pre-trial conference, there had been no documents filed in the case since August.

Matthews is accused of burning three Baptist churches over a 10-day span in late March and early April. The churches – St. Mary Baptist in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist in Opelousas and Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Opelousas – were almost completely destroyed during the blazes.

Federal prosecutors contend Matthews targeted the churches “because of the religious character of these properties,” with no mention of stated racial bias.

Though Matthews originally pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, his attorney, Dustin Talbot, admitted the evidence against Matthews was strong at his detention hearing in June. In the Jan. 9 status report, the prosecution said it would take up to eight days to present its case, while Talbot indicated he would only need one.

At the detention hearing, federal prosecutor Risa Berkower presented photos taken from the scenes of the three fires edited to include superimposed images of Matthews in robes and face paint with a logo for one his one-man black metal band, Pagan Carnage.

In a song for the band posted to YouTube, Matthews sings about a church burning. The first version of the song was posted on March 19 and a second was uploaded March 28, two days after the first fire.

Berkower also presented Facebook messages Matthews allegedly sent to friends bragging about the fires and soliciting feedback on the album covers he designed using photos from the fire scenes. In one message, Matthews wrote that he wanted to exact revenge on the Christian religion for what he described as centuries of oppression.

He said he wanted his victims to know the fires were intentional.

“I want them to be scared,” Matthews allegedly wrote.

The federal evidence presented in June built on other evidence presented in Matthews’ state bond hearing in April. In state court, Matthews is charged with three state hate crimes charges, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building.

State prosecutors presented cell tower data that placed Matthews near the scene of each fire and photos and videos of the churches retrieved from Matthews’ cell phone that were taken at the time of the fires and in the days afterward.

They also retrieved surveillance images and receipts from when Matthews’ purchased a gas can, rags and a lighter from Wal-Mart three hours before the first fire at St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26. The same type of gas can was recovered from the rubble at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, the last church to be burned.