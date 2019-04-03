A Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputy facing a criminal charge for an alleged assault at the parish jail is being sued in federal court over the incident.
Damien Allen was charged last year with misdemeanor battery after he was accused of slamming an inmate twice against a door and punching him in the eye. The victim, Louis Landry, filed suit in federal court last month claiming the attack was unprovoked and “sadistically carried out.”
Landry further accuses Sheriff Mark Garber of failing to adopt policies that address systemic abuse at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, although the lawsuit does not cite other violent incidents. The lawsuit, filed by Lafayette attorney Clayton Burgess, claims the Garber administration has manipulated use-of-force reporting software to minimize the apparent frequency of excessive or unnecessary force.
Former Corrections Director Rob Reardon is also named as a defendant, although Reardon resigned from the Sheriff’s Office in June 2016, at the same time Garber took office. That was nearly two years before alleged assault in March 2018.
Allen is due in Lafayette Parish criminal court for arraignment on April 23.
He was placed on administrative leave after the incident, pending an internal investigation. Sheriff's Office media representatives did not immediately respond to queries on Wednesday afternoon.