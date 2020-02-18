A Scott man accused of causing a fiery fatal crash on Congress Street that killed a doctoral candidate in 2017 has waived his right to a jury trial.
Joseph Dakota Richey, 26, is accused of read-ending the vehicle of Brad Wedlock around 1 p.m. April 3, 2017, on West Congress Street near Guilbeau Road. The impact caused Wedlock's vehicle to catch fire. He died as a result of his injuries.
Wedlock, 28, was a doctoral candidate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Richey was charged in a bill of information with vehicular homicide, OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, speeding and safety belt violation.
Lafayette attorney Alfred Boustany III, who represents Richey, filed a motion Feb. 10 waiving a jury trial and requesting Judge Edward Rubin with the 15th Judicial District court, decide the case, court records show.
In January, Boustany filed a motion for a speedy trial, writing that Richey has been in jail since August of 2017 and "after consultation with his expert witnesses, does not believe the state will be able to carry its burden."
Richey's felony trial is scheduled for July 13. He is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond for the vehicular homicide charge, jail records show.
Still pending are charges filed against Richey in 2015 for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of synthetic marijuana. A pre-trial hearing on those charges is scheduled for May 15.