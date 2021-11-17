Emotions, tears, and anger permeated the first day of trial for Jonathan Aubrey, the 38-year-old man accused of the killing of his ex-girlfriend Sheree Williams, who had a protective order against him when she was killed in the summer of 2016.

Aubrey, who is charged with first-degree murder, was removed from the courthouse when 15th Judicial District Assistant Attorney Donald Knecht began his opening statements and Aubrey started yelling at him.

“I didn’t first-degree murder her,” the defendant screamed.

Judge Scott Privat, presiding over the trial, ordered clerks to move Aubrey to a private room with video and audio connections after he refused to sit in the courtroom quietly.

+8 Brothers convicted of conspiring to murder boxer Brandon Broussard seek new trial, acquittal Sentencing has been postponed for two brothers convicted in July of conspiring to murder Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.

The eruption took place a few minutes after Aubrey asked Judge Scott Privat if he could represent himself instead of his attorneys, Bruce Unangst and Alix Deschamp. Though a sanity commission hearing declared that Aubrey was competent to stand the trial, Judge Privat ruled that the man was not fit enough to represent himself.

“Your attorneys are prepared,” Privat said in response to Aubrey’s request. “You have absolutely nothing prepared. You have looked at none of the evidence because you refused to meet with your attorneys.” Privat added, “You almost guarantee a conviction if you represent yourself.”

On Aug. 2, 2016, Lafayette Police found 37-year-old Sheree Williams dead under the bed of her house on Conrad Street in north Lafayette. The woman had been strangled to death with a cord. Her body was first found by Jamie Benoit, a relative of the defendant who, at the time, was renting Williams the apartment.

Williams’ larynx and hyoid bones were broken, according to court documents.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Aubrey told the detective he killed Williams,” District Assistant Attorney Knecht said to the jury during his opening statements. “It’s not a difficult case.” The state argued that it was first-degree murder.

“You will need to know all the facts,” said Alix Deschamp, Aubrey’s attorney, during her opening statements. “You will decide what kind of killing it is when someone comes at you with a knife on methamphetamine and cocaine, and you decide to end their life.” The defense argued that it was a case of manslaughter.

In her opening statement, Deschamp also said that Aubrey hit Williams to force her to drop two knives that the woman previously grabbed. “She was high on cocaine and methamphetamine, 36 times higher than the reporting limit,” Deschamp said.

The use and the abuse of drugs was a focus of the first day of trial after Jamie Benoit testified that Williams and Aubrey spent the week preceding Williams death doing drugs, including “ice,” which stands for crystal meth and is the strongest form of methamphetamine.

Emotions peaked when detective Dwayne Angelle, the crime scene investigator, testified.

His forensic photos, which were displayed on a screen by District Assistant Attorney Knecht and whose details were described by Angelle during the testimony, showed the brutal violence of the crime scene and the evidence of Williams’ strangulation. Looking at those photos, Williams’ relatives, sitting in the first few rows of the courtroom, began crying.

The trial will continue on at 9 a.m. Thursday; testimony is expected to focus on the protective order that was in place against Aubrey. A verdict is expected by the end of the week.