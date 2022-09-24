A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin.
Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
Coleman and Lumpkin, a mother of seven, were in a long-term relationship.
The gun used in the shooting was recovered; the AR-15-style rifle had “problem solva” written on it, the district attorney’s office said.
Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. Coleman’s sentencing will be held Nov. 2 before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman Jr.
The 16th Judicial District Court covers Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.