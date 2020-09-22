Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory continues to target the mother of a comedian the city is suing over fake antifa events that prompted a real police response.
The lawsuit, filed in August by Lafayette Consolidated Government in the 15th Judicial District Court, alleges that John Merrifield's mom was among those in Lafayette who believed the satirical Facebook events were a real threat. Now, the city-parish government has filed a motion to take a deposition from her, even though all discovery in the case was paused last week after the defendant filed a motion to strike the case.
"Merrifield's defense further rests on his assertion that his antifa hoax events were obviously satirical, and that no reasonable person would have believed them," the city's motion says. "Merrifield, however, has previously admitted his own mother believed the hoax events. If Merrifield's own mother, the person who should know him best, believed the events then, obviously, a reasonable person could as well."
Merrifield has filed an opposition through his lawyer, Andrew Bizer, who said the "frivolous motion" isn't supported by the law.
“If there was any doubt as to the true motivations of Lafayette City-Parish, that doubt has now been removed by the attempt to take the deposition of Mr. Merrifield’s mother," Bizer said in a statement. "Mayor Guillory was embarrassed by his response to the fake Facebook events and is now exacting his retribution via the Court. James Gibson and Michael Adley, the attorneys who signed their names to these frivolous pleadings, have reached a new low. The Court, and taxpayer dollars, should not be used to exact petty vendettas.”
The comedian has defended his Facebook events as a form of satire and social commentary, but the mayor-president has said the events were meant to cause disruption and cost the city money.
Merrifield filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this month under Louisiana's anti-SLAPP statute, which pauses all discovery, including depositions, according to Bizer. The city-parish's most recent motion asks the court to allow limited discovery, including the deposition from Merrifield's mother to prove that she thought her son's satirical events were real.
"However, it is not in dispute that some people were duped by the fake events," Bizer wrote in a Tuesday morning news release. "It is not even in dispute that Mr. Merrifield's mother thought the events were real. Mr. Merrifield is on the record stating this was so. The attempt to take the deposition of Mr. Merrifield’s mother is nothing more than another example of Lafayette City-Parish using the Court, and taxpayer dollars, to further harass Mr. Merrifield."
In an August interview, Merrifield declined to say how the events or lawsuit were affecting his relationship with his mother.
"I'd appreciate if LCG would stop trying to involve my mother in their personal vendetta against me," he said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Merrifield's first satirical event, "ANTIFA takes River Ranch," was posted in July, before protests against police brutality and racial inequality hit so close to home. Even after Lafayette leaders debunked the July event, the hoax continued to be believed and spread, the lawsuit states, so the city-parish government "was forced to take responsive action" to protect people and property out of fear that armed protesters and antifa-inspired agitators would appear.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.
Merrifield created another fake event, "ANTIFA Takes Acadiana Mall," in August. The mall closed early the day the event was scheduled to happen, and more than 30 police units were in the parking lot at the start time for the Facebook event.
Guillory said during a radio segment earlier this month that the city-parish government was suing Merrifield for "hoaxes" that have cost taxpayers a considerable amount as law enforcement investigate and respond to each. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 31, is seeking an unspecified amount from Merrifield for damages of less than $75,000.
"We will always take these threats seriously," Guillory said during a radio segment the week his lawyers filed the lawsuit. "But we're not just going to respond and say, 'OK, thank you,' you know, 'Let us pay all this overtime from the taxpayers.' Heck no. We will stop at no cost — or we will stop at no measure — to recoup the cost that taxpayers have to pay for this kind of stuff."