A former St. Martinville Police Department officer was found guilty Monday on a civil rights violation of using excessive force and three counts of obstruction and conspiracy to cover up the incident, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
After five days of trial, the jury convicted 35-year-old Codi Dodge of using excessive force on an arrestee and of obstructing justice by falsifying records related to the incident and by conspiring with other members of the St. Martinville Police Department to cover up his actions.
