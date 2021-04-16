Another year will pass before the start of the first trial of the man accused of murdering a Lafayette Police officer.
Ian Howard is now scheduled to stand trial on three counts of attempted murder on April 25, 2022, four and a half years after he shot and killed Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and injured three others at a Lafayette convenience store.
Howard, who is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, will first be tried in connection to the non-fatal shooting victims. A separate capital trial in Middlebrook’s death will follow at an undetermined time.
The new trial date is nearly two years after a previous trial date that was set last year. But the coronavirus pandemic, a shakeup on the defense team and the election of a new judge scuttled that plan.
In a hearing Friday, lead defense lawyer Richard Bourke of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center said another case would prevent him from starting the Howard trial later this year or early next year.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett heard arguments Friday concerning the admissibility of a non-unanimous acquittal in the attempted murder case, and her decision could influence future cases around the state.
By virtue of a 2018 ballot measure, the Louisiana constitution now forbids non-unanimous verdicts of any sort for offenses committed in 2019 or later. That does not apply to the shootings in the Howard case, which occurred in 2017.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that non-unanimous convictions are unconstitutional, but the decision only addressed convictions, not acquittals. The opposing sides in the Howard case disagree over how the decision affects state law allowing for split verdicts for pre-2019 offenses, since the law does not distinguish between acquittals and convictions.
Prosecutors say the decision invalidated the entire law, and to argue otherwise is to rewrite it to apply only to convictions. Howard’s lawyers contend that, in Louisiana, a higher authority’s nullification of how a law is applied in certain circumstances -- in this case, in non-unanimous convictions, but not acquittals -- does not strike the law altogether.
Garrett’s decision will apply only to the attempted murder case, since state law requires jury unanimity in capital cases. The judge said she will render a decision soon.
Looking ahead, a May 5 hearing on defense motions to suppress Howard’s statements after the shootings as well as physical evidence is likely to unfold over more than one day and include witness testimony.