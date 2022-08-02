The leaders of the Lafayette City and Parish Councils , in a letter Tuesday, clarified and added context to the mayor-president's request for a Louisiana Attorney General opinion regarding his availability to fulfill his duties from an in-patient rehab facility.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a letter dated July 27, requested an expedited opinion on whether he is “unavailable” to do the work of mayor-president while in rehab for 21 days.
Guillory checked himself into a rehab facility the prior weekend for treatment of excessive alcohol use and post traumatic stress disorder, he said in a statement.
The mayor-president argues that he is still in charge, available 24/7 to CAO Cydra Wingerter and City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, is equipped with a computer and secure internet service and has been taking calls and signing documents while in an undisclosed rehab facility in Texas.
City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook, Vice Chairman Glenn Lazard and Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin signed a letter Tuesday to the Attorney General's Office "to assert clarification and appropriate context to some of the established facts and analyses provided" in Guillory's July 27 request.
Section 3-06 of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter says if a mayor-president is “absent and unavailable” from the parish for more than 48 hours, “the powers and duties of the mayor-president shall be exercised by a member” of the City or Parish Council appointed by chairpersons of the two councils.
Cook and Rubin last week discussed appointing a temporary mayor-president in Guillory’s absence. But Logan issued an opinion advising Guillory was not “unavailable.” He also cited a state law regarding officials refusing to leave office or impersonating elected officials, which allows for potential fines and jail time for violators.
In the letter sent Tuesday to the Attorney General, the city and parish council leaders said Guillory may be available to Wingerter and Logan but citizens of Lafayette Parish have no access to their leader.
"Thus, neither his broad nor narrow availability to Lafayette Parish exists," they wrote.
In addition, the letter states, no supporting information was provided by Wingerter or Logan to the councils to determine independently that Guillory is indeed available. While Guillory may be able to execute documents remotely from a treatment facility, they continued, the process lacks verification.
Citizens of Lafayette Parish do not expect their mayor-president to rely for longer than 48 hours on conducting business online, the letter notes.
Logan said early Tuesday afternoon the mayor-president's office had not yet received a reply to Guillory's July 27 request for an Attorney General opinion.