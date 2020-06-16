The lawsuit against the city of Lafayette opposing the creation of five economic development districts will be dropped.
Tim Supple, one of six residents who filed the lawsuit in December, told the City Council on Tuesday the group will drop the lawsuit Wednesday.
"We cannot afford to compete with the entire LCG government funding of the lawsuit which seeks to suppress the rights of voters," Supple said.
To continue the lawsuit, the citizens have to continue paying its attorneys out of their own money, Supple said. Lafayette Consolidated Government, he said, can use taxpayer money, including taxes paid by the plaintiffs, to defend itself against the lawsuit.
The lawsuit filed by Tim Supple, Jeremiah Supple, Keith Kishbaugh, Ross Little Jr., Carol Ross and Mark Tolson, alleges the former City-Parish Council did not follow proper procedure when advertising meetings where the EDDs were discussed and approved. Their primary opposition, shared by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, is that the districts can collect new sales and motel taxes without asking for a vote of the public.
The districts include downtown Lafayette, Northgate Mall area, former Trappey's canning facility, University Avenue and Holy Rosary Institute. Sales and motel taxes may be collected in each district to be used on economic development in the district in which the tax is collected.
The five City Council members serve as the board of directors for each district.