A Lafayette millionaire accused in the 2017 kidnapping of his estranged wife — during which the two accused kidnappers drowned while attempting to evade police — is scheduled to go to trial Monday.

Lawrence Michael Handley, 53, faces charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order. Handley has been incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since Aug. 15, 2017.

His trial is slated to start Monday at 9 a.m. before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat.

The charges stem from the kidnapping of Handley’s then-estranged wife, Schanda Handley, from the couple’s home on Founders Street in Lafayette on Aug. 6, 2017. The couple was involved in a contentious divorce at the time of the kidnapping.

Investigators claim in Handley’s arrest affidavit that two men — believed to be Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Montreal Haynes, two 27-year-old men from Jackson, Mississippi — wearing red, collared shirts and black pants knocked on the door of the Founders Street home, posing as salesmen. When Schanda Handley denied them entry, the men forced the door open, pulled a semi-automatic handgun and handcuffed her and a guest, forcing them onto the floor.

A juvenile at the home was also forced to sit with the two captives, the affidavit said.

The men then took Schanda Handley to the garage and forced her inside the back of a white van. In a civil lawsuit filed by Schanda Handley’s friend against Lawrence Handley, the woman claimed the men also attempted to force her into the van, but when she resisted they left her behind. She eventually was able to call 911.

The men attracted police attention while driving on the shoulder of Interstate 10 to circumvent a traffic snarl. Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued them to a Turner Industries manufacturing facility near La. 1, where Haynes and Bracey abandoned the van after it became stuck in mud, the arrest affidavit said.

A manhunt ensued through swampy and wooded areas; the men’s bodies were recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway in Port Allen on Aug. 7 after they drowned while fleeing capture. Schanda Handley was found handcuffed and alive in the back of the abandoned van. Per the arrest affidavit, law enforcement confirmed the vehicle was registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Handley had rented the vehicle in Baton Rouge on Aug. 5.

In a filing in the couple’s divorce case, Schanda Handley alleged her captors “stripped, tortured and abused” her and threatened to rape and kill her while “in route to their destination where Mr. Handley was waiting,” the location of which was not specified. She also claimed Handley “concocted his scheme” from their hunting camp in Woodville, Mississippi, while the two were living apart.

Handley was apprehended at a motel in Slidell and arrested in the case on Aug. 11 after a multi-day manhunt. Schanda Handley’s court filing alleged he used community funds disputed in their divorce to purchase items necessary to kidnap, torture and kill her and to evade capture, even attempting to charter a plane.

Before the kidnapping, allegations flew between Handley and his estranged wife about abusive behavior and threats of violence in civil court. Handley applied for a divorce and a protective order in April 2017. He claimed Schanda Handley had threatened violence and to hire a hitman to kill him, and said on one occasion she barricaded herself in a bedroom inside their Mississippi camp and fired gunshots through the wall.

In response, Schanda Handley filed a May 2017 request for a protective order and herself filed for divorce, alleging her estranged husband installed spyware on her computer, tracked her private correspondence with her attorney, stalked her, tampered with her phone and threatened violence against her and her minor daughter.

She also claimed in a later filing he or parties connected to him sent her threatening anonymous text messages saying she would face “Armageddon and no court or order will save you” and “someone you love will suffer” if she didn’t meet with Handley, among other statements, per filings in their divorce case.

Their divorce was granted in March 2018.

In 2007, Handley and partner Dr. Howard Wetsman co-founded the Townsend Addiction Treatment Center, which eventually grew into a network of clinics across south Louisiana and included a 20-bed detox facility in Scott. The company sold to Tennessee-based American Addiction Centers, Inc. in 2015 for more than $21 million. Handley initially stayed on, but left not long after the sale, a former business associate told The Advocate when Handley was arrested.

Handley had his own struggles with addiction and substance abuse. Previous substance abuse treatment included a court-ordered substance abuse program as part of a 2005 federal sentence for using a fake $22,000 cashier’s check to charter a private jet from Lafayette to Boston, per court records.

In October 2017, Handley altered his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. In separate sanity evaluations, Dr. Catherine McDonald and psychologist M. Douglas de Mahy noted Handley reported a history of treatment for bipolar disorder and alcohol and drug abuse. He informed the evaluators he had ceased psychiatric care in March 2017 and began abusing alcohol and drugs, including cocaine and heroin, in the months leading to Schanda Handley’s kidnapping.

McDonald and de Mahy noted Handley reported experiencing hallucinations and delusional thinking. de Mahy wrote that Handley experienced periods of delusional thinking and jealousy before the kidnapping, believing his wife and others were out to get him.

Post-evaluation, Handley was found competent to stand trial, meaning he could understand the charges and proceedings and assist in his defense.