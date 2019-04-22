Two men arrested in connection with a 2015 homicide and indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges were sentenced Thursday on reduced charges including armed robbery and negligent homicide.

Drayfus Dwayne Bob, 22, and Shon A. Hamilton, 22, both of Lafayette, were arrested in connection with the Dec. 10, 2015, shooting death of 57-year-old Rosando Gonzales during a robbery in the 600 block of Surrey Street.

The Advocate reported after the 2015 shooting that a man walking on Surrey Street with Gonzales said two men wearing dark, hooded jackets got out of a vehicle and began approaching them. The man told police when he saw they had guns he ran away and heard a single gunshot. When he returned, Gonzales was dead, police said at the time.

In January 2017, a grand jury indicted Bob and Hamilton for the first-degree murder of Gonzales.

In a news release Monday, the district attorney's office reported Bob was sentenced Thursday to 20 years at hard labor for armed robbery and five years at hard labor for negligent homicide.

Documents in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office show on Thursday Assistant District Attorney Michele Billeaud on behalf of DA Keith Stutes issued a Bill of Information charging Bob with negligent homicide in the Dec. 10, 2015, death of Gonzalez. The records indicate a plea deal was reached with Bob, but the details were not available Monday.

Hamilton, according to the news release, was sentenced on the reduced charge of armed robbery, along with other charges not related to the death of Gonzalez. He was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor for armed robbery and 10 years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, to run concurrently. He also was sentenced to two years at hard labor for simple criminal damage to property and one year on each of three counts of battery of a correctional facility officer.

Both men were being held Monday in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Landry could not immediately be reached for comment.