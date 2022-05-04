A Lafayette judge ruled Wednesday against Lafayette Consolidated Government in the expropriation of 372 acres of land where it wants to dig four detention ponds to ease flooding.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett issued the ruling Wednesday afternoon.
In December, LCG filed a petition to expropriate land owned by Bendel Partnership for the Homewood Drive Detention Pond Project. The land was used for farming and is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, a major drainage channel for the parish.
LCG officials said the detention ponds are needed to alleviate flooding by retaining water during flood events, releasing it into the Vermilion River when the water level drops. Bendel Partnership argued LCG did not prove the project will lower the flood threat.
Lafayette officials had offered $2.58 million to buy the 372 acres of property, what it calls fair market value, filing the expropriation in court to take the land for that price after Bendel Partnership did not accept the offer. LCG said it only intended to use 90 acres for the four detention ponds but needed additional land for staging.
Garrett wrote in the ruling that she had to consider whether LCG proved the property was taken for a public purpose and that LCG did not act "arbitrarily, capriciously or in bad faith."
While the court seeks to preserve the safety of residents and businesses at risk from future flooding, it "does not justify or allow for the seizing of nearly 400 acres of generational property without the necessary steps, specifically research and planning, being completed and supported."
Garrett wrote in her decision that LCG met its burden in proving a public use for the land, but presented no evidence regarding the need to expropriate over 200 acres of the Bendel property. The detention ponds and staging area are situated in a way that Garrett said unnecessarily extends across the depth of the property despite the availability of the length of the property for that purpose.
Garrett also expressed concern over LCG's reliance on the analysis of consulting engineer Pamela Granger because Granger has a financial stake in the project.
The city, she wrote, did not adequately consider other properties for the detention ponds, concentrated studies just on the Bendel property, ignoring other possible locations, and conducted some analyses after expropriating the property and beginning excavation.
In conclusion, Garrett ruled LCG's decision to expropriate the Bendel property was arbitrary, capricious or in bad faith.
LCG officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
This is the second quick-take or expropriation LCG conducted for drainage purposes that has landed the city in court. An appeals court ruling is pending in the other case in which LCG clear-cut trees and began excavating detention ponds on 16.5 acres of land owned by heirs of Lucile B. Randol before the owners were served with expropriation documents.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that LCG did not comply with standards outlined in state law for expropriating property. LCG has appealed.